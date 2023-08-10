NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard marks the 24th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
A total of 39 drivers will be competing over 82 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 30th annual Verizon 200 At The Brickyard hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 2.439-mile road course consists of 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts. The venue began hosting road course race in 2021 and currently hosts IndyCar Series, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and many more.
Heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +400 to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is currently leading the points table with 799 points and three wins.
Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, holds the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race.
They are followed by Chase Elliott +750, Shane Van Gisbergen +1000, Kyle Busch +1000, Kyle Larson +1100, and Christopher Bell +1100 in the top-five highest odds.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 19th highest odds at +30000.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard
Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
- Martin Truex Jr., +400
- Tyler Reddick, +550
- Chase Elliott, +750
- Shane Van Gisbergen, +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1000
- Kyle Larson, +1100
- Christopher Bell, +1100
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1600
- Daniel Suarez, +1800
- Brodie Kostecki, +1800
- William Byron, +2200
- Ross Chastain, +2200
- Denny Hamlin, +2200
- Chris Buescher, +2200
- Michael McDowell, +2800
- Austin Cindric, +2800
- Joey Logano, +3500
- Ty Gibbs, +4000
- Ryan Blaney, +4500
- Chase Briscoe, +6000
- Kevin Harvick, +6500
- Brad Keselowski, +6500
- Alex Bowman, +6500
- Kamui Kobayashi, +8000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Jenson Button, +10000
- Todd Gilliland, +15000
- Erik Jones, +15000
- Austin Dillon, +15000
- Aric Almirola, +25000
- Ryan Preece, +30000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
- Harrison Burton, +30000
- Corey Lajoie, +30000
- Bubba Wallace, +30000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Andy Lally, +100000
- Josh Berry, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be viewed on NBC and IMS Radio.