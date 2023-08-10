NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard marks the 24th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A total of 39 drivers will be competing over 82 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 30th annual Verizon 200 At The Brickyard hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.439-mile road course consists of 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts. The venue began hosting road course race in 2021 and currently hosts IndyCar Series, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and many more.

Heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +400 to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is currently leading the points table with 799 points and three wins.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, holds the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race.

They are followed by Chase Elliott +750, Shane Van Gisbergen +1000, Kyle Busch +1000, Kyle Larson +1100, and Christopher Bell +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 19th highest odds at +30000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr., +400 Tyler Reddick, +550 Chase Elliott, +750 Shane Van Gisbergen, +1000 Kyle Busch, +1000 Kyle Larson, +1100 Christopher Bell, +1100 A.J. Allmendinger, +1600 Daniel Suarez, +1800 Brodie Kostecki, +1800 William Byron, +2200 Ross Chastain, +2200 Denny Hamlin, +2200 Chris Buescher, +2200 Michael McDowell, +2800 Austin Cindric, +2800 Joey Logano, +3500 Ty Gibbs, +4000 Ryan Blaney, +4500 Chase Briscoe, +6000 Kevin Harvick, +6500 Brad Keselowski, +6500 Alex Bowman, +6500 Kamui Kobayashi, +8000 Justin Haley, +10000 Jenson Button, +10000 Todd Gilliland, +15000 Erik Jones, +15000 Austin Dillon, +15000 Aric Almirola, +25000 Ryan Preece, +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Corey Lajoie, +30000 Bubba Wallace, +30000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Andy Lally, +100000 Josh Berry, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be viewed on NBC and IMS Radio.