NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 10, 2023
The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard marks the 24th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A total of 39 drivers will be competing over 82 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 30th annual Verizon 200 At The Brickyard hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.439-mile road course consists of 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts. The venue began hosting road course race in 2021 and currently hosts IndyCar Series, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and many more.

Heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +400 to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is currently leading the points table with 799 points and three wins.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, holds the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race.

They are followed by Chase Elliott +750, Shane Van Gisbergen +1000, Kyle Busch +1000, Kyle Larson +1100, and Christopher Bell +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 19th highest odds at +30000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. Martin Truex Jr., +400
  2. Tyler Reddick, +550
  3. Chase Elliott, +750
  4. Shane Van Gisbergen, +1000
  5. Kyle Busch, +1000
  6. Kyle Larson, +1100
  7. Christopher Bell, +1100
  8. A.J. Allmendinger, +1600
  9. Daniel Suarez, +1800
  10. Brodie Kostecki, +1800
  11. William Byron, +2200
  12. Ross Chastain, +2200
  13. Denny Hamlin, +2200
  14. Chris Buescher, +2200
  15. Michael McDowell, +2800
  16. Austin Cindric, +2800
  17. Joey Logano, +3500
  18. Ty Gibbs, +4000
  19. Ryan Blaney, +4500
  20. Chase Briscoe, +6000
  21. Kevin Harvick, +6500
  22. Brad Keselowski, +6500
  23. Alex Bowman, +6500
  24. Kamui Kobayashi, +8000
  25. Justin Haley, +10000
  26. Jenson Button, +10000
  27. Todd Gilliland, +15000
  28. Erik Jones, +15000
  29. Austin Dillon, +15000
  30. Aric Almirola, +25000
  31. Ryan Preece, +30000
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
  33. Harrison Burton, +30000
  34. Corey Lajoie, +30000
  35. Bubba Wallace, +30000
  36. Ty Dillon, +100000
  37. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  38. Andy Lally, +100000
  39. Josh Berry, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be viewed on NBC and IMS Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
