NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Wurth 400 marks the 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:11 pm ET Sunday, April 30, at the Dover Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual Wurth 400 hosted by the Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dover is also known as Monster Mile and features 24 degrees of banking at the turn and nine degrees at the front stretch. Dover has been a venue on the NASCAR schedule since 1969. However, after hosting two races in a season from 1971 to 2020, drivers have only visited once a year.

Heading to Dover, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds to win Sunday’s Cup race at 9-2, according to cbssports.com. His teammate Chase Elliot, who won the event last year, holds the second-highest odds at 13-2 and William Byron also has the same odds for Wurth 400.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin 7-1, Christopher Bell 8-1, Kevin Harvick 10-1, and Martin Truex Jr. 10-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Kyle Busch, who won last week’s race at the Talladega Superspeedway and is now tied with Larson and Byron for multiple wins this season. Richard Childress Racing has the seventh-highest odds at 14-1 to win this weekend in Dover.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 17th highest odds at 66-1 to win in Dover.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Wurth 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Dover Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson 9-2 Chase Elliott 13-2 William Byron 13-2 Denny Hamlin 7-1 Christopher Bell 8-1 Kevin Harvick 10-1 Martin Truex Jr. 10-1 Ross Chastain 12-1 Kyle Busch 14-1 Tyler Reddick 18-1 Joey Logano 20-1 Ryan Blaney 20-1 Josh Berry 25-1 Bubba Wallace 30-1 Chris Buescher 30-1 Chase Briscoe 35-1 Brad Keselowski 35-1 Ryan Preece 40-1 Daniel Suarez 45-1 Aric Almirola 50-1 Ty Gibbs 50-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66-1 Austin Dillon 100-1 Austin Cindric 100-1 Michael McDowell 125-1 Justin Haley 150-1 Erik Jones 150-1 A.J. Allmendinger 150-1 Todd Gilliland 200-1 Noah Gragson 300-1 Harrison Burton 500-1 Corey Lajoie 1000-1 Ty Dillon 1250-1 JJ Yeley 2000-1 Brennan Poole 5000-1 BJ McLeod 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Wurth 400 can be viewed on FS1 and PRN.

