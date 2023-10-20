NASCAR 2023: Prize money for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After seven playoff races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead, Florida, for the second race of Round of 8 – the 4EVER 400.

The eighth playoff race of the season is expected to be very exciting, as the Next Gen car will race for the second time at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is an intermediate oval track with a length of 1.5-miles and is a 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

The 4EVER 400 can be watched live on NBC and MRN. The race starts on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the competing drivers in Homestead, Florida will be racing for monetary prizes on Sunday.

This year, the Cup Series race in Homestead, Florida, has a prize pool of $7,634,143, while the Xfinity and Truck winning teams will be awarded with $1,433,590 and $689,963, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's Homestead weekend:

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Homestead, Florida, begins with practice at 9:05 am ET on Saturday, (Oct. 21), followed by the qualifying race at 9:50 am ET and ends with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying of this weekend can be watched live on NBC Sports and MRN.

Three spots remained among seven drivers after Kyle Larson locked his spot in Championship 4 race with last week’s Las Vegas win. The drivers who are in contention are William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the 4EVER 400?

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-mile race. The #5 Chevrolet driver has odds of +275 to win Sunday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at +500, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +550, Denny Hamlin at +700, and William Byron at +750, who round out the top five.

Catch the Cup Series in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 22.