NASCAR 2023: Prize money for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

After the season-opening Daytona 500 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Fontana, California for another thriller, Pala Casino 400.

Sunday (February 26)’s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Auto Club Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the two-mile-long, low-banked, D-shaped oval superspeedway.

The Pala Casino 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

All drivers across all two NASCAR top-national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Fontana boasts a prize pool of $8,484,302, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,659,396.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money up for grabs in Fontana, California, across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Fontana purses (includes payout for all positions and per-race payouts for charter teams plus charter teams per-race payouts based on last three years performance): Cup: $8,484,302 Xfinity: $1,659,396”

On February 25, 2023, the Cup Series action in Fontana will begin with practice at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 2:50 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Pala Casino 400?

Heading to Auto Club Speedway, last year’s Pala Casino 400 winner Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of 5-1 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports.

Denny Hamlin is placed second with odds of 17-2 and Chase Elliott at 9-1 for third-highest betting odds.

Eight drivers are tied with the odds at 10-1, including Chase Elliott, three-time winner of the race Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain to win the race.

Last week’s Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is going off with the fifteen-highest betting odds at 125-1 to repeat as the winner on Sunday.

Catch NASCAR in action at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

