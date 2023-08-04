NASCAR 2023: Purse size for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

After 22 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, for another thrilling race – the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Sunday (August 6)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Michigan International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Michigan International Speedway is a two-mile-long D-shaped track that has 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at the Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at the backstretch.

FireKeepers Casino 400 can be watched live on USA Network, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on Sunday, August 6, at 2:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Michigan will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan has a prize pool of $7,544,696, and the Xfinity Series rewards winning teams with $1,367,625.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs across NASCAR's top-two national series. He wrote:

“Purses for Michigan weekend including all payouts, all positions and charter team per-race payouts and payouts based on historical performance. As well as contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.: Cup: $7,544,696 Xfinity: $1,367,625”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Michigan, Virginia, will begin with practice at 12:35 pm ET on Saturday, August 5. It will be followed by a qualifying race the same day at 1:20 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying session can be watched live on USA Network and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the FireKeepers Casino 400?

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 200-lap race. The #5 Chevrolet driver has odds of +700 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +750, followed by Denny Hamlin at +750, Martin Truex Jr. at +800, William Byron at +800, Kevin Harvick at +800, and Christopher Bell at +1000 in the top five. They are followed by Ryan Blaney (+1100), Tyler Reddick (+1200), Bubba Wallace (+1400), Chase Elliott (+1500), and Joey Logano (+1500).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 6.