NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

After 15 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma, California, for another thriller - the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sunday (June 11)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Sonoma Raceway. All the drivers who will take the field will be racing to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long road course consisting of twelve turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be watched live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET. All the participating drivers who will take part this weekend in NASCAR’s top-two tier series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma has a prize pool of $8,054,721 and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,545,934.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Sonoma across the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Sonoma (includes all payouts for all finishing positions plus per-race payouts for charter teams for participating plus three-year charter history, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc.): Cup: $8,054,721 Xfinity: $1,545,934”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Sonoma, California, will begin with practice at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday, June 10. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 6:00 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. Both the practice and qualifying can be watched live on FOX and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson occupy the top positions on the board as the favorites to win the 218.9-mile race. Both the drivers have odds of +450 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Nation.

Chase Elliott, who is returning this weekend after a one-race suspension has the second-highest odds at +550, followed by William Byron at +850, Ross Chastain at +900, Kyle Busch +900, Daniel Suarez at +1600, and A.J. Allmendinger at +1600 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Austin Cindric (+2000), Chris Buescher (+2200), Christopher Bell (+2500), Kevin Harvick (+2800), and Alex Bowman (+2800)

Catch the NACSAR Cup Series in action at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 11.

