NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

NASCAR is shifting from the oblong oval track World Wide Technology Raceway to Sonoma Raceway Road Course, for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Illinois, where Kyle Busch won his third race of the season after surviving five restarts in the last 40 laps at World Wide Technology Raceway. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Sonoma Raceway in Toyota/Save Mart 350.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (June 11) and compete for 110 laps, giving us 218.9 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (June 10) to determine the starting lineup for the 16th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying time.

Daniel Suarez, the driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Logano will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his first win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, June 10, 2023

5:00 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350 practice race

6:00 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying race

Both the practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

After a P6 finish in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Ryan Blaney secured the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 495 points with four top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 482 points.

Kevin Harvick (473 points), Martin Truex Jr. (472 points), and Ross Chastain (466 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

