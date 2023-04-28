NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

After ten action-packed race weekends, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Dover, Delaware for another thriller - the Wurth 400.

Sunday's (April 30) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Dover Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the field for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 400-mile-long event.

Dover Motor Speedway is known as the Monster Mile and features 24 degrees of banking at the turn and nine degrees on the front stretch.

Wurth 400 can be watched live on FS1, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on April 30 at 2:00 pm ET. All drivers across NASCAR's top-two national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the Cup Series race in Dover has a prize pool of $7,629,649 while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,361,382.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Dover across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Dover weekend (includes all payouts, all positions, as well as the per-race payouts and historical performance per-race payouts to charter teams, contributions to year-end points fund, etc): Cup: $7,629,649 Xfinity: $1,361,382”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Dover weekend (includes all payouts, all positions, as well as the per-race payouts and historical performance per-race payouts to charter teams, contributions to year-end points fund, etc):



Cup: $7,629,649



Xfinity: $1,361,382 Purses for Dover weekend (includes all payouts, all positions, as well as the per-race payouts and historical performance per-race payouts to charter teams, contributions to year-end points fund, etc):Cup: $7,629,649Xfinity: $1,361,382

NASCAR Cup Series action in Dover, Delaware, will begin with practice at 10:35 am ET on Saturday, April 29. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 11:20 pm ET. Both the practice will be broadcast on FS2 and PRN while the qualifying race will be broadcast on FS1, PRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Wurth 400?

Heading to Dover Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers are favorites to win the 400-mile race. No. 5 Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson is the favorite for the event. He has odds of 9-2 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, and William Byron have the second-highest odds at 13-2, followed by Denny Hamlin at 7-1, Christopher Bell at 8-1, Kevin Harvick at 10-1, and Martin Truex Jr. at 10-1 to complete the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Ross Chastain (12-1), Kyle Busch (14-1), Tyler Reddick (18-1), Joey Logano (20-1), and Ryan Blaney (20-1).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30.

Poll : 0 votes