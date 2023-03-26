NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas 

After an action-packed Ambetter Health 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Sunday's (March 26) EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be telecast live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a 3.426-mile road course. The 39 cup drivers will compete in over 68 laps in the race.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via his Twitter account.

In Saturday (March 18)’s qualifying races, William Byron, who has already won two races this season, won his first pole of the season by recording a speed of 93.882 mph. The #24 Chevrolet driver became the first driver to clinch a pole at four different road course events - Charlotte Motor Speedway (2019), Road America (2021), Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2021) and COTA (2023).

Tyler Reddick will share the front row with him after a lap of 93.783 mph. He won multiple road course races last year. He also posted the fastest lap in the practice session and fastest lap in Round 1 of qualifying.

They will be followed by Austin Cindric, Jordan Taylor, and Daniel Suárez in the top five. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10. The defending champion of the event, Ross Chastain, qualified 12th.

2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Circuit of the Americas:

#24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Jordan Taylor #99 - Daniel Suárez #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #43 - Erik Jones #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #31 - Justin Haley #15 - Jenson Button #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #7 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #6 - Brad Keselowski #84 - Jimmie Johnson #17 - Chris Buescher #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #50 - Conor Daly #38 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Aric Almirola

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live on Sunday.

