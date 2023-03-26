Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas 

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2023 00:22 IST
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Qualifying
After an action-packed Ambetter Health 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Sunday's (March 26) EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be telecast live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a 3.426-mile road course. The 39 cup drivers will compete in over 68 laps in the race.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via his Twitter account.

In Saturday (March 18)’s qualifying races, William Byron, who has already won two races this season, won his first pole of the season by recording a speed of 93.882 mph. The #24 Chevrolet driver became the first driver to clinch a pole at four different road course events - Charlotte Motor Speedway (2019), Road America (2021), Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2021) and COTA (2023).

Tyler Reddick will share the front row with him after a lap of 93.783 mph. He won multiple road course races last year. He also posted the fastest lap in the practice session and fastest lap in Round 1 of qualifying.

They will be followed by Austin Cindric, Jordan Taylor, and Daniel Suárez in the top five. Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10. The defending champion of the event, Ross Chastain, qualified 12th.

2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #9 - Jordan Taylor
  5. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  8. #43 - Erik Jones
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #20 - Christopher Bell
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #21 - Harrison Burton
  17. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #34 - Michael McDowell
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #15 - Jenson Button
  25. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  32. #17 - Chris Buescher
  33. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #50 - Conor Daly
  36. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  39. #10 - Aric Almirola

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live on Sunday.

Edited by Arshit Garg
