NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the eighth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (October 22).

The Homestead-Miami Speedway with a length of 1.5-miles oval track will host the 4EVER 400 for the 25th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers including eight playoff drivers entered this week to race over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Partly Sunny, chances of Thunderstorms, and 40% percent chance of rain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 and Contender Boats 250: High 86°F, Low 69°F, Mostly Sunny, W 10-15 mph, and 20 % percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 15, 2023

4EVER 400: High 82°F, Low 64°F, Sunny, NW 5 to 10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the 4EVER 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line-up on the grid.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22 at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

