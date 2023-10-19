NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the eighth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (October 22).
The Homestead-Miami Speedway with a length of 1.5-miles oval track will host the 4EVER 400 for the 25th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers including eight playoff drivers entered this week to race over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.
Weather forecast for NASCAR 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
Friday, October 13, 2023
Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Partly Sunny, chances of Thunderstorms, and 40% percent chance of rain
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 and Contender Boats 250: High 86°F, Low 69°F, Mostly Sunny, W 10-15 mph, and 20 % percent chance of rain
Sunday, October 15, 2023
4EVER 400: High 82°F, Low 64°F, Sunny, NW 5 to 10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain.
Full entry list for 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
The 2023 iteration of the 4EVER 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line-up on the grid.
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Kevin Harvick
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Corey LaJoie
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Aric Almirola
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #14 - Chase Briscoe
- #15 - JJ Yeley
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Harrison Burton
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #31 - Justin Haley
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #38 - Todd Gilliland
- #41 - Ryan Preece
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Ryan Newman
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #77 - Ty Dillon
- #78 - Josh Bilicki
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22 at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.