NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the eighth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (October 22).

The Homestead-Miami Speedway with a length of 1.5-miles oval track will host the 4EVER 400 for the 25th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers including eight playoff drivers entered this week to race over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 70°F, Partly Sunny, chances of Thunderstorms, and 40% percent chance of rain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 and Contender Boats 250: High 86°F, Low 69°F, Mostly Sunny, W 10-15 mph, and 20 % percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 15, 2023

4EVER 400: High 82°F, Low 64°F, Sunny, NW 5 to 10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the 4EVER 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line-up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22 at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.