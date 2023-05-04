Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2023 21:24 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Kansas Speedway, which includes the AdventHealth 400 and the Heart of America 200. The venue will host the 12th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 7).

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will host AdventHealth 400 for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

It's Race Week!#AdventHealth400 | 🎟 nas.cr/3KPEj2a https://t.co/XwHGae7HDM

The venue was built in 2001 and currently hosts two annual NASCAR Cup Series races.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

AdventHealth 400 practice: High 79°, Low 56°, Breezy & Partly Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

AdventHealth 400 qualifying: High 79°, Low 56°, Breezy & Partly Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 7, 2023

AdventHealth 400: High 80°, Low 62°, Breezy & Mostly Cloudy, and 35% chance of rain.

KansasETFri10-ARCA open practiceSat-FS1 on air Noon10:25-ARCA p&q12:05-Truck p&q2-ARCA race 1005:05-Cup p&q7-NASCAR RaceDay8-Truck race 30-30-74Sun-FS12-NASCAR RaceDay3-Cup race 80-85-102NWS: Sat-80s,25% rain; 80s,35%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  32. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Kansas Speedway on May 7 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...