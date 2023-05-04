NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Kansas Speedway, which includes the AdventHealth 400 and the Heart of America 200. The venue will host the 12th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 7).

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will host AdventHealth 400 for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

The venue was built in 2001 and currently hosts two annual NASCAR Cup Series races.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

AdventHealth 400 practice: High 79°, Low 56°, Breezy & Partly Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

AdventHealth 400 qualifying: High 79°, Low 56°, Breezy & Partly Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 7, 2023

AdventHealth 400: High 80°, Low 62°, Breezy & Mostly Cloudy, and 35% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kansas

ET



Fri

10-ARCA open practice



Sat-FS1 on air Noon

10:25-ARCA p&q

12:05-Truck p&q

2-ARCA race 100

5:05-Cup p&q

7-NASCAR RaceDay

8-Truck race 30-30-74



Sun-FS1

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3-Cup race 80-85-102



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Josh Berry (i) #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Kansas Speedway on May 7 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

