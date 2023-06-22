NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Nashville Superspeedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The venue will host the 17th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 25).

This weekend, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Ally 400 for the third time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 300 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

Weather forecast for NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Ally 400 practice race: High 81°, Low 64°, Partly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Ally 400 qualifying race: High 90°, Low 64°, Sunny & Breezy, WNW 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Ally 400 main event: High 89°, Low 70°, Scattered Showers & T-Storms, SSW 5-10 mph, and 20-40% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Nashville Superspeedway

ET



Fri

4-FS1-Truck p&q

5:35-USA-Xfin prac

6:30-USA-Cup prac

7:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

8:19-FS1-Truck green 45-50-55



Sat-USA

12-Xfin qual

1-Cup qual

3:49-Xfin green 45-45-98



Sun-NBC

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

7:22-Cup green 90-95-115



NWS:80s. 20-40% rain Nashville SuperspeedwayETFri4-FS1-Truck p&q5:35-USA-Xfin prac6:30-USA-Cup prac7:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay8:19-FS1-Truck green 45-50-55Sat-USA12-Xfin qual1-Cup qual3:49-Xfin green 45-45-98Sun-NBC2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay7:22-Cup green 90-95-115NWS:80s. 20-40% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 iteration of the Ally 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 25 at 7:00 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes