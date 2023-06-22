Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Nashville Superspeedway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The venue will host the 17th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 25).

This weekend, the 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Ally 400 for the third time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 300 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Ally 400 practice race: High 81°, Low 64°, Partly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Ally 400 qualifying race: High 90°, Low 64°, Sunny & Breezy, WNW 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Ally 400 main event: High 89°, Low 70°, Scattered Showers & T-Storms, SSW 5-10 mph, and 20-40% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 iteration of the Ally 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Brennan Poole
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 25 at 7:00 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

