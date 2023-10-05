NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host the sixth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday, October 8.

The Charlotte ROVAL with a length of 2.28-mile road course will host the Bank of America Roval 400 for the 64th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 109 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 248.52 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Below is the weather forecast for this week's races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS: High 70°F, Low 59°F, Decreasing clouds, NNW 10-15 mph, G 20 mph, and 2 percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Bank of America Roval 400: High 67°F, Low 46°F, Mostly Sunny, N 5-10 mph, and zero percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The 2023 iteration of the Bank of America Roval 400 is set to see 37 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 1 at 2 pm ET on NBC and PRN.