NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2023 18:17 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Daytona International Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. Meanwhile, the Truck Series will be held at Milwaukee Mile. The Daytona International Speedway will host the 26th race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Saturday (August 26).

This weekend, the 2.5-miles superspeedway will host the Coke Zero Sugar 400 for the 65th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 160 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway/Milwaukee Mile

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Daytona International Speedway/Milwaukee Mile:

Friday, August 25, 2023

Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola (at Daytona): High 89°F, Low 76°F, Mostly Sunny, NE 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Coke Zero Sugar 400 (at Daytona): High 90°, Low 76°, Mostly Sunny, ENE 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Clean Harbors 175 (at Milwaukee): High 76°F, Low 67°F, Clear skies, and 3% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Brennan Poole
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #36 - Riley Herbst
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Josh Berry
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - JJ Yeley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #62 - Austin Hill
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon
  38. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Daytona International Speedway on August 26 at 7 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...