NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2023 21:01 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Richmond Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Truck Series events. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series race will be held at Road America. Richmond Raceway will host the 22nd race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 30).

This weekend, the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Cook Out 400 for the 66th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 300 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway/Road America

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Richmond Raceway/Road America:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Road America 180 (at Road America): High 78°, Low 60°, Sunny, and 5% chance of rain.

Worldwide Express 250 (at Richmond): High 82°, Low 70°, Windy, Showers, T-Storms, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Cook Out 400 (at Richmond): High 75°, Low 56°, Partly cloudy, N 5-10 mph, and 35% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17-Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Richmond Raceway on July 30 at 3 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

