NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Richmond Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Truck Series events. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series race will be held at Road America. Richmond Raceway will host the 22nd race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 30).

This weekend, the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Cook Out 400 for the 66th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 300 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway/Road America

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Richmond Raceway/Road America:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Road America 180 (at Road America): High 78°, Low 60°, Sunny, and 5% chance of rain.

Worldwide Express 250 (at Richmond): High 82°, Low 70°, Windy, Showers, T-Storms, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Cook Out 400 (at Richmond): High 75°, Low 56°, Partly cloudy, N 5-10 mph, and 35% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17-Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Richmond Raceway on July 30 at 3 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.