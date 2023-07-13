NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The venue will host the 20th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 16).

This weekend, the 1.058-mile-long oval track will host the Crayon 301 for the 31st time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 301 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 318.458 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Crayon 301 practice: High 80°, Low 64°, Showers and Thunderstorms, SE 5-10 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Crayon 301 qualifying: High 80°, Low 64°, Showers and Thunderstorms, SE 5-10 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Crayon 301 main event: High 80°, Low 65°, Showers and Thunderstorms, S 5-10 mph, and 80% chance of rain.

LoudonETFri3:15-Mod practice5:05-USA-Xfin p&q6:45-Mod qSat12:05-USA-Cup p&q3-USA-Xfin race 45-45-1106-Flo-Mod race 100Sun11:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-USA-Prerace2:30-USA-Cup race 70-115-116NWS:Fri-70s,80%rain; Sat-80s,40%; Sun-70s,80%; Mon-80s,30%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Crayon 301 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Ryan Newman
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 at 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

