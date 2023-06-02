NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The venue will host the 15th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 4).

This weekend, the 1.25-mile-long track will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 for the second time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 240 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 300 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at World Wide Technology Raceway/Portland International Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the World Wide Technology Raceway/Portland International Raceway:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Pacific Office Automation 147 (at Portland): High 65°, Low 55°, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Toyota 200 (at Gateway): High 95°, Low 67°, Partly cloudy, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Enjoy Illinois 300 (at Gateway): High 93°, Low 70°, Partly cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWTR Gateway (ET)

All on FS1



Fri

6-FS1-Truck p&q



Sat-

10-Cup p&q

1:30-Truck race 35-35-90



Sun

3:30-Cup race 45-95-100



NWS:90s, Fri:20%rain; Sat-Sun:10%



Portland (ET)

Fri-ARCAWest

5-P&Q

8-Flo-Race 57



Sat-Xfin

11:30-FS1(Noon)-P&Q

4:30-FS1-Race 25-25-25



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Gray Gaulding #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

