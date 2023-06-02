Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2023 19:27 IST
EnjoyIllinois.com 300
NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. The venue will host the 15th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 4).

This weekend, the 1.25-mile-long track will host the Enjoy Illinois 300 for the second time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 240 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 300 miles in total.

From @portlandraceway to @WWTRaceway, this is going to be one can't-miss weekend! #NASCAR75 | #TheTrip https://t.co/XbpMYS6gLr

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at World Wide Technology Raceway/Portland International Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the World Wide Technology Raceway/Portland International Raceway:

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Pacific Office Automation 147 (at Portland): High 65°, Low 55°, Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Toyota 200 (at Gateway): High 95°, Low 67°, Partly cloudy, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Enjoy Illinois 300 (at Gateway): High 93°, Low 70°, Partly cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

WWTR Gateway (ET)All on FS1Fri6-FS1-Truck p&qSat-10-Cup p&q1:30-Truck race 35-35-90Sun3:30-Cup race 45-95-100NWS:90s, Fri:20%rain; Sat-Sun:10%Portland (ET)Fri-ARCAWest5-P&Q8-Flo-Race 57Sat-Xfin11:30-FS1(Noon)-P&Q4:30-FS1-Race 25-25-25NWS:70s,0%rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Gray Gaulding
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - JJ Yeley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

