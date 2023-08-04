NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Michigan International Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Michigan International Speedway will host the 23rd race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (August 6).

This weekend, the two-mile-long D-shaped track will host the Cook Out 400 for the 55th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 200 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, August 4, 2023

Xfinity qualifying race: High 87°, Low 63°, Partly cloudy, NE 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Cabo Wabo 250: High 89°, Low 62°, Partly cloudy, E 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Cook Out 400: High 90°, Low 60°, Most cloudy, SE 5-10 mph, and 50% chance of rain.

Fri

1:30-ARCA p&q

3:35-USA-Xfiniy p&q

6-FS1-ARCA race 100



Sat

12:35-USA-Cup p&q

3-NBC-Prerace

3:30-NBC-Xfinity race 30-30-65



Sun

12:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-USA-Prerace

2:30-USA-Cup race 45-75-80



NWS: Fri-80s, Sat/Sun-70s, Fri/Sat-5%rain; Sun-50%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Michigan International Speedway on August 6 at 2:30 pm ET on the USA Network and MRN.