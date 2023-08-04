NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2023 01:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Michigan International Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Michigan International Speedway will host the 23rd race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (August 6).

This weekend, the two-mile-long D-shaped track will host the Cook Out 400 for the 55th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 200 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, August 4, 2023

Xfinity qualifying race: High 87°, Low 63°, Partly cloudy, NE 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Cabo Wabo 250: High 89°, Low 62°, Partly cloudy, E 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Cook Out 400: High 90°, Low 60°, Most cloudy, SE 5-10 mph, and 50% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Austin Hill
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Michigan International Speedway on August 6 at 2:30 pm ET on the USA Network and MRN.

