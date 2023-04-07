NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway, including Sunday (April 9)’s Food City Dirt Race. The venue will host the eighth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.533-mile short track will host the Food City Dirt Race for the 63rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 250 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 133.25 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Food City Dirt Race practice race: High 58°, Low 49°, Mostly cloudy, Chc of Showers, and 85% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Food City Dirt Race qualifying race: High 63°, Low 43°, Mostly cloudy, Chc of Showers, and 50% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Food City Dirt Race main race: High 67°, Low 40°, Mostly Sunny, and 15% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bristol dirt

ET



Fri-FS1

5:35-Truck prac

6:35-Cup prac

8:02-Truck prac

8:32-Cup prac



Sat

4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)

6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)

8-FS1-Truck race 40-50-60

10-FS1-Cup heats replay



Sun

7-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Food City Dirt Race is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid.

The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Jonathan Davenport #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 -B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

