Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2023 00:27 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway, including Sunday (April 9)’s Food City Dirt Race. The venue will host the eighth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.533-mile short track will host the Food City Dirt Race for the 63rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 250 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 133.25 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Food City Dirt Race practice race: High 58°, Low 49°, Mostly cloudy, Chc of Showers, and 85% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Food City Dirt Race qualifying race: High 63°, Low 43°, Mostly cloudy, Chc of Showers, and 50% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Food City Dirt Race main race: High 67°, Low 40°, Mostly Sunny, and 15% chance of rain.

Bristol dirtETFri-FS15:35-Truck prac6:35-Cup prac8:02-Truck prac8:32-Cup pracSat4:30-FS2-Truck heats (15 laps)6-FS2-Cup heats (15 laps)8-FS1-Truck race 40-50-6010-FS1-Cup heats replaySun7-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100NWS:Fri-50s,85% rain; Sat-50s,50%;Sun-60s,15%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Food City Dirt Race is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid.

The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Jonathan Davenport
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 -B. J. McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...