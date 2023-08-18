NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Watkins Glen International, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Watkins Glen International will host the 25th race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (August 20).

This weekend, the 2.45-miles road course will host the Go Bowling At The Glen for the 37th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 90 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 220.5 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 18, 2023

General Tire 100 at The Glen: High 69°F, Low 62°F, Chance of showers and thunderstorms, and 30% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Shriner’s Children's 200 at The Glen: High 78°, Low 71°, Mostly Sunny, and 15% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Go Bowling At The Glen: High 86°F, Low 67°F, Sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2023 iteration of the Go Bowling At The Glen is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Watkins Glen International on August 20 at 3 pm ET on the USA and NBC Sports.