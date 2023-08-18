NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Watkins Glen International, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Watkins Glen International will host the 25th race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (August 20).

This weekend, the 2.45-miles road course will host the Go Bowling At The Glen for the 37th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 90 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 220.5 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 18, 2023

General Tire 100 at The Glen: High 69°F, Low 62°F, Chance of showers and thunderstorms, and 30% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Shriner’s Children's 200 at The Glen: High 78°, Low 71°, Mostly Sunny, and 15% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Go Bowling At The Glen: High 86°F, Low 67°F, Sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2023 iteration of the Go Bowling At The Glen is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Watkins Glen International on August 20 at 3 pm ET on the USA and NBC Sports.

