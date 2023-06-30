Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 30, 2023 12:19 IST
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Chicago Street Course, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The venue will host the 18th race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the inaugural street race of the sport on Sunday (July 2).

This weekend, the 2.2-mile-long street race will host the Grant Park 220 for the first time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 100 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 220 miles in total.

You've never seen a backdrop like this. #NASCARChicago https://t.co/6oxUSY7koa

Weather forecast for NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Grant Park 220 practice race: High 75°, Low 67°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NNE 5-10 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

Grant Park 220 qualifying race: High 75°, Low 67°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NNE 5-10 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Grant Park 220 main event: High 74°, Low 65°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NE 5-10 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Chicago Street courseETSat-USA11-11:50: Xfin practiceNoon: Xfin qual1:30-2:20: Cup practice2:30: Cup qual5: Xfin race 15-15-25Sun3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay5-NBC-Cup prerace5:30-NBC-Cup race 20-25-55NWS: 70s, Sat-60%rain; Sun-40%(they do have wet-weather pkg/rain tires)

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 iteration of the Grant Park 220 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Andy Lally
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...