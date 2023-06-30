NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Chicago Street Course, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The venue will host the 18th race of the 2023 Cup Series season and the inaugural street race of the sport on Sunday (July 2).

This weekend, the 2.2-mile-long street race will host the Grant Park 220 for the first time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 100 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 220 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Grant Park 220 practice race: High 75°, Low 67°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NNE 5-10 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

Grant Park 220 qualifying race: High 75°, Low 67°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NNE 5-10 mph, and 60% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Grant Park 220 main event: High 74°, Low 65°, Showers and Thunderstorms, NE 5-10 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chicago Street course

Sat-USA

11-11:50: Xfin practice

Noon: Xfin qual

1:30-2:20: Cup practice

2:30: Cup qual

5: Xfin race 15-15-25



Sun

3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

5-NBC-Cup prerace

5:30-NBC-Cup race 20-25-55



NWS: 70s, Sat-60%rain; Sun-40%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 iteration of the Grant Park 220 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #91 - Shane van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

