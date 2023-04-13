NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway, including the NOCO 400. The venue will host the ninth race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (April 16).

This weekend, the 0.526-mile (0.847 km) paper-clip-shaped short track will host the NOCO 400 for the 74th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 210.4 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 14, 2023

Long John Silver's 200: High 69°, Low 53°, Mostly cloudy, PM Showers

Showers & Breezy, and 75% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Call811.com Before You Dig. 250: High 74°, Low 60°, Mostly cloudy,

Sunny, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

NOCO 400: High 78°, Low 57°, Mostly cloudy, PM Showers, T-Storms and 60% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martinsville

ET



Fri-FS1

3-Truck p&q

5-Xfin p&q

6:30-NASCAR RaceDay

7:41-Truck green 50-50-100



Sat

4:35-FS2-Cup p&q

7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

7:47-FS1-Xfin geen 60-60-130



Sun-FS1

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3:11-Cup green 80-100-220



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the NOCO 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 – Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Zane Smith #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from Martinsville Speedway on April 16 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

