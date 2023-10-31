NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend's championship race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Phoenix Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. The Phoenix Raceway will host the all-three series’ finale race of the 2023 season this weekend.

The Phoenix Raceway, with a one-mile-long tri-oval shaped racetrack, will host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race for the 36th time in NASCAR history this weekend.

A total of 36 Cup Series drivers, including four playoff drivers, entered this week to race over 312 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 312 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 3, 2023

Truck Series championship race: High 85°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, SW 5-10 mph, and no chance of rain

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Xfinity Series championship race: High 85°F, Low 55°F, Sunny, SW 5-10 mph, and no percent chance of rain

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Cup Series Championship Race: High 87°F, Low 56°F, Sunny, SW 5 to 10 mph, and no percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Cup Series Championship Race is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - JJ Yeley

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - Carson Hocevar

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Ryan Newman

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#77 - Ty Dillon

#78 - BJ McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5 at 3 pm ET on NBC and MRN.