NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 17, 2023 01:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. The venue will host the fifth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway will host Ambetter Health 400 for the 65th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 260 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Headin' down to Hotlanta. https://t.co/Yt7GwHHxhs

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Fr8 208: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

RAPTOR 250: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Ambetter Health 400: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Atlanta(ET)Fri-FS13:05-Truck qual4:35-Xfin qualSat-FS111:35-Cup qual1-NASCAR RaceDay2-Truck race 30-30-754-NASCAR RaceDay5-Xfin race 40-40-83Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-Cup race 60-100-100NWS:Fri-60s,80-90%rain; Sat/Sun-40-low50s,1%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of Ambetter Health 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Edited by Arshit Garg
