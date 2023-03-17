NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400. The venue will host the fifth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway will host Ambetter Health 400 for the 65th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 260 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Fr8 208: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

RAPTOR 250: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Ambetter Health 400: High 52°, Low 30°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Atlanta

(ET)



Fri-FS1

3:05-Truck qual

4:35-Xfin qual



Sat-FS1

11:35-Cup qual

1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-Truck race 30-30-75

4-NASCAR RaceDay

5-Xfin race 40-40-83



Sun

1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-Cup race 60-100-100



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of Ambetter Health 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action live at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

