NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2023 23:48 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Richmond Raceway, including Sunday (April 2)’s Toyota Owners 400. The venue will host the seventh race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track will host the Toyota Owners 400 for the 68th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 400 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 300 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Richmond Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Richmond Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, April 1, 2023

ToyotaCare 250 (at Richmond Raceway): High 77°, Low 61°, Showers & Breezy, and 60% chance of rain.

SpeedyCash.com 250 (at Texas Motor Speedway): High 72°, Low 40°, Mostly Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Toyota Owners 400 (at Richmond Raceway): High 62°, Low 45°, Mostly Sunny, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Toyota Owners 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith (i)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live from the Richmond Raceway on April 2 at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

