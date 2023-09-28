NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway 

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway, which includes the Cup Series and Truck Series. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the fifth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday, October 1.

The longest NASCAR oval with a length of 2.6-mile asphalt superspeedway will host the YellaWood 500 for the 55th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 188 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 500 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Below is the weather forecast for this week's races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Love's RV Stop 250: High 86°F, Low 62°F, Sunny, ENE 5 mph, and 5 percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 1, 2023

YellaWood 500: High 86°F, Low 60°F, Mostly Sunny, ENE 5-10 mph, and 5 percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 iteration of the YellaWood 500 is set to see 38 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#13 - Chandler Smith

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - Brennan Poole

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#36 - Riley Herbst

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - Carson Hocevar

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - JJ Yeley

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#77 - Ty Dillon

#78 - BJ McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Talladega Superspeedway on October 1 at 2 pm ET on NBC and MRN.