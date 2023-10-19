NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 this weekend. The eighth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 22, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway boasts an intermediate oval track with a 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1993 and features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.
Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Homestead-Miami Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.
The 4EVER 400 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9:05 am ET on NBC Sports.
That will be followed by a qualifying race at 9:50 am ET, which will determine the starting order for 4EVER 400.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR 4EVER 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and John Hunter Nemechek leading Group B.
Below is the full qualifying order for 4EVER 400:
Group A:
- Josh Bilicki - 36.750
- Ryan Newman - 35.900
- Chase Briscoe - 30.750
- Ty Dillon - 28.050
- Alex Bowman - 26.100
- Ryan Preece - 25.000
- Austin Cindric - 23.750
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.750
- Austin Dillon - 21.850
- Daniel Suarez - 18.150
- Michael McDowell - 16.750
- Bubba Wallace - 14.250
- Kyle Busch - 6.850
- Brad Keselowski - 5.600
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.450
- Denny Hamlin - 7.400
- Ryan Blaney - 6.750
- Christopher Bell - 3.000
Group B
- John Hunter Nemechek - 36.600
- JJ Yeley - 35.800
- Todd Gilliland - 28.250
- Ty Gibbs - 26.250
- Erik Jones - 26.000
- Harrison Burton - 24.900
- Justin Haley - 23.200
- Corey LaJoie - 21.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 21.000
- Aric Almirola - 17.100
- Kevin Harvick - 15.750
- Joey Logano - 12.650
- Ross Chastain - 6.300
- Chase Elliott - 23.600
- Chris Buescher - 8.850
- Tyler Reddick - 6.950
- William Byron - 5.250
- Kyle Larson - 1.000
Watch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.