NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 this weekend. The eighth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 22, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway boasts an intermediate oval track with a 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1993 and features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Homestead-Miami Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The 4EVER 400 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9:05 am ET on NBC Sports.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 9:50 am ET, which will determine the starting order for 4EVER 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR 4EVER 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and John Hunter Nemechek leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for 4EVER 400:

Group A:

Josh Bilicki - 36.750 Ryan Newman - 35.900 Chase Briscoe - 30.750 Ty Dillon - 28.050 Alex Bowman - 26.100 Ryan Preece - 25.000 Austin Cindric - 23.750 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.750 Austin Dillon - 21.850 Daniel Suarez - 18.150 Michael McDowell - 16.750 Bubba Wallace - 14.250 Kyle Busch - 6.850 Brad Keselowski - 5.600 Martin Truex Jr - 9.450 Denny Hamlin - 7.400 Ryan Blaney - 6.750 Christopher Bell - 3.000

Group B

John Hunter Nemechek - 36.600 JJ Yeley - 35.800 Todd Gilliland - 28.250 Ty Gibbs - 26.250 Erik Jones - 26.000 Harrison Burton - 24.900 Justin Haley - 23.200 Corey LaJoie - 21.900 AJ Allmendinger - 21.000 Aric Almirola - 17.100 Kevin Harvick - 15.750 Joey Logano - 12.650 Ross Chastain - 6.300 Chase Elliott - 23.600 Chris Buescher - 8.850 Tyler Reddick - 6.950 William Byron - 5.250 Kyle Larson - 1.000

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.