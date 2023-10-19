NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2023 20:00 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 this weekend. The eighth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct. 22, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway boasts an intermediate oval track with a 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1993 and features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

Apart from making a first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Homestead-Miami Speedway will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend.

The 4EVER 400 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9:05 am ET on NBC Sports.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 9:50 am ET, which will determine the starting order for 4EVER 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series races this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR 4EVER 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and John Hunter Nemechek leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for 4EVER 400:

Group A:

  1. Josh Bilicki - 36.750
  2. Ryan Newman - 35.900
  3. Chase Briscoe - 30.750
  4. Ty Dillon - 28.050
  5. Alex Bowman - 26.100
  6. Ryan Preece - 25.000
  7. Austin Cindric - 23.750
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.750
  9. Austin Dillon - 21.850
  10. Daniel Suarez - 18.150
  11. Michael McDowell - 16.750
  12. Bubba Wallace - 14.250
  13. Kyle Busch - 6.850
  14. Brad Keselowski - 5.600
  15. Martin Truex Jr - 9.450
  16. Denny Hamlin - 7.400
  17. Ryan Blaney - 6.750
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.000

Group B

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 36.600
  2. JJ Yeley - 35.800
  3. Todd Gilliland - 28.250
  4. Ty Gibbs - 26.250
  5. Erik Jones - 26.000
  6. Harrison Burton - 24.900
  7. Justin Haley - 23.200
  8. Corey LaJoie - 21.900
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 21.000
  10. Aric Almirola - 17.100
  11. Kevin Harvick - 15.750
  12. Joey Logano - 12.650
  13. Ross Chastain - 6.300
  14. Chase Elliott - 23.600
  15. Chris Buescher - 8.850
  16. Tyler Reddick - 6.950
  17. William Byron - 5.250
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.000

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

