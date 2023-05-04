Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2023 17:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts a tri-oval track on the schedule with a 1.5-mile of total track length.

The Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Ready to fry the competition this weekend. 🍟@tylerreddick is ready to roll at @kansasspeedway in the @mcdonalds No. 45 Toyota Sunday at @kansasspeedway. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kHzelKmqK3

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.5-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the ARCA Menards Series this weekend.

The AdventHealth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Kansas (Xfinity is off this week). https://t.co/QhrufU2W7H

The qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 36.250
  2. Noah Gragson - 33.500
  3. JJ Yeley - 30.400
  4. Daniel Suarez - 28.450
  5. Chase Briscoe - 25.000
  6. Todd Gilliland - 24.050
  7. Joey Logano - 23.400
  8. AJ Allmendinger - 22.400
  9. Michael McDowell - 21.050
  10. Erik Jones - 19.550
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.100
  12. Chase Elliott - 14.850
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.650
  14. Josh Berry - 11.450
  15. Brad Keselowski - 8.650
  16. William Byron - 6.000
  17. Ryan Blaney - 4.200
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 35.650
  2. Brennan Poole - 32.950
  3. Austin Dillon - 28.550
  4. Aric Almirola - 25.550
  5. Harrison Burton - 24.850
  6. Justin Haley - 24.050
  7. Ryan Preece - 22.550
  8. Kyle Larson - 22.350
  9. Austin Cindric - 21.050
  10. Corey LaJoie - 18.350
  11. Kyle Busch - 15.850
  12. Ty Gibbs - 14.500
  13. Kevin Harvick - 12.700
  14. Chris Buescher - 11.000
  15. Tyler Reddick - 7.600
  16. Christopher Bell - 4.900
  17. Denny Hamlin - 3.850
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.100

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

