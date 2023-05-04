NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts a tri-oval track on the schedule with a 1.5-mile of total track length.
The Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.5-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the ARCA Menards Series this weekend.
The AdventHealth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 36.250
- Noah Gragson - 33.500
- JJ Yeley - 30.400
- Daniel Suarez - 28.450
- Chase Briscoe - 25.000
- Todd Gilliland - 24.050
- Joey Logano - 23.400
- AJ Allmendinger - 22.400
- Michael McDowell - 21.050
- Erik Jones - 19.550
- Bubba Wallace - 16.100
- Chase Elliott - 14.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.650
- Josh Berry - 11.450
- Brad Keselowski - 8.650
- William Byron - 6.000
- Ryan Blaney - 4.200
- Martin Truex Jr - 2.700
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 35.650
- Brennan Poole - 32.950
- Austin Dillon - 28.550
- Aric Almirola - 25.550
- Harrison Burton - 24.850
- Justin Haley - 24.050
- Ryan Preece - 22.550
- Kyle Larson - 22.350
- Austin Cindric - 21.050
- Corey LaJoie - 18.350
- Kyle Busch - 15.850
- Ty Gibbs - 14.500
- Kevin Harvick - 12.700
- Chris Buescher - 11.000
- Tyler Reddick - 7.600
- Christopher Bell - 4.900
- Denny Hamlin - 3.850
- Ross Chastain - 2.100
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.