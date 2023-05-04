NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts a tri-oval track on the schedule with a 1.5-mile of total track length.

The Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.5-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the ARCA Menards Series this weekend.

The AdventHealth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 5:05 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Truck Series races this weekend at Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Kansas (Xfinity is off this week). Qualifying orders for Kansas (Xfinity is off this week). https://t.co/QhrufU2W7H

The qualifying order for NASCAR AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 36.250 Noah Gragson - 33.500 JJ Yeley - 30.400 Daniel Suarez - 28.450 Chase Briscoe - 25.000 Todd Gilliland - 24.050 Joey Logano - 23.400 AJ Allmendinger - 22.400 Michael McDowell - 21.050 Erik Jones - 19.550 Bubba Wallace - 16.100 Chase Elliott - 14.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.650 Josh Berry - 11.450 Brad Keselowski - 8.650 William Byron - 6.000 Ryan Blaney - 4.200 Martin Truex Jr - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 35.650 Brennan Poole - 32.950 Austin Dillon - 28.550 Aric Almirola - 25.550 Harrison Burton - 24.850 Justin Haley - 24.050 Ryan Preece - 22.550 Kyle Larson - 22.350 Austin Cindric - 21.050 Corey LaJoie - 18.350 Kyle Busch - 15.850 Ty Gibbs - 14.500 Kevin Harvick - 12.700 Chris Buescher - 11.000 Tyler Reddick - 7.600 Christopher Bell - 4.900 Denny Hamlin - 3.850 Ross Chastain - 2.100

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

