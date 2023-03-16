NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The fifth race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19 in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turn and five degrees straightaway.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.
The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 36 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 18, at 11:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Todd Gilliland leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 35.650
- JJ Yeley - 33.500
- Ty Dillon - 32.400
- Justin Haley - 31.500
- Noah Gragson - 26.500
- Corey LaJoie - 22.450
- Josh Berry - 21.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.900
- Ryan Preece - 18.150
- Daniel Suarez - 16.200
- Alex Bowman - 14.350
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.950
- Chase Briscoe - 13.550
- Denny Hamlin - 13.350
- Brad Keselowski - 13.250
- Joey Logano - 10.000
- Kyle Busch - 9.250
- Ryan Blaney - 4.400
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Todd Gilliland - 33.950
- Cody Ware - 32.800
- Harrison Burton - 31.600
- Aric Almirola - 28.250
- Erik Jones - 23.150
- Ty Gibbs - 22.050
- Austin Cindric - 21.750
- Austin Dillon - 19.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.150
- Bubba Wallace - 14.400
- Michael McDowell - 14.050
- Chris Buescher - 13.600
- Kyle Larson - 13.500
- Ross Chastain - 13.300
- William Byron - 10.800
- Tyler Reddick - 9.550
- Christopher Bell - 5.250
- Kevin Harvick - 3.750
Catch all teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.