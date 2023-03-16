NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. The fifth race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19 in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with a 1.54-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 28 degrees of banking in turn and five degrees straightaway.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The Ambetter Health 400 will feature 36 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR races, the qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 18, at 11:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and Todd Gilliland leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 35.650 JJ Yeley - 33.500 Ty Dillon - 32.400 Justin Haley - 31.500 Noah Gragson - 26.500 Corey LaJoie - 22.450 Josh Berry - 21.900 AJ Allmendinger - 19.900 Ryan Preece - 18.150 Daniel Suarez - 16.200 Alex Bowman - 14.350 Martin Truex Jr - 13.950 Chase Briscoe - 13.550 Denny Hamlin - 13.350 Brad Keselowski - 13.250 Joey Logano - 10.000 Kyle Busch - 9.250 Ryan Blaney - 4.400

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Todd Gilliland - 33.950 Cody Ware - 32.800 Harrison Burton - 31.600 Aric Almirola - 28.250 Erik Jones - 23.150 Ty Gibbs - 22.050 Austin Cindric - 21.750 Austin Dillon - 19.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 17.150 Bubba Wallace - 14.400 Michael McDowell - 14.050 Chris Buescher - 13.600 Kyle Larson - 13.500 Ross Chastain - 13.300 William Byron - 10.800 Tyler Reddick - 9.550 Christopher Bell - 5.250 Kevin Harvick - 3.750

Catch all teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

