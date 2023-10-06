NASCAR
NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2023 18:33 IST
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The sixth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 8, in a 248.52-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course boasts the road course with a 2.28-mile-long total length. It opened in 1960 and features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will consist of 37 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 7 at 12 pm ET on NBC.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Bank of America Roval 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Denny Hamlin leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400:

Group A:

  1. Todd Gilliland - 37.650
  2. Josh Bilicki - 36.250
  3. Austin Dillon - 31.200
  4. Zane Smith - 29.200
  5. Ty Dillon - 28.350
  6. Alex Bowman - 25.000
  7. Joey Logano - 21.650
  8. Aric Almirola - 17.850
  9. Chase Briscoe - 17.700
  10. Daniel Suarez - 15.350
  11. Austin Cindric - 14.150
  12. Corey LaJoie - 12.600
  13. Brad Keselowski - 22.900
  14. Bubba Wallace - 19.250
  15. Kyle Larson - 15.100
  16. Tyler Reddick - 12.850
  17. Christopher Bell - 8.800
  18. William Byron - 3.450

Group B

  1. Austin Hill - 40.650
  2. Mike Rockenfeller - 36.350
  3. Andy Lally - 35.800
  4. Kevin Harvick - 30.300
  5. Harrison Burton - 28.900
  6. Erik Jones - 25.600
  7. Ty Gibbs - 24.450
  8. AJ Allmendinger - 20.350
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.850
  10. Michael McDowell - 16.050
  11. Justin Haley - 14.250
  12. Ryan Preece - 13.950
  13. Ross Chastain - 27.600
  14. Kyle Busch - 21.650
  15. Martin Truex Jr - 16.100
  16. Chris Buescher - 13.850
  17. Chase Elliott - 9.400
  18. Ryan Blaney - 6.150
  19. Denny Hamlin - 3.100

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend live on NBC and PRN.

