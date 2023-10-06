NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. The sixth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 8, in a 248.52-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Concord, North Carolina, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course boasts the road course with a 2.28-mile-long total length. It opened in 1960 and features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will consist of 37 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 7 at 12 pm ET on NBC.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Bank of America Roval 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Todd Gilliland leading Group A and Denny Hamlin leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for Bank of America Roval 400:

Group A:

Todd Gilliland - 37.650 Josh Bilicki - 36.250 Austin Dillon - 31.200 Zane Smith - 29.200 Ty Dillon - 28.350 Alex Bowman - 25.000 Joey Logano - 21.650 Aric Almirola - 17.850 Chase Briscoe - 17.700 Daniel Suarez - 15.350 Austin Cindric - 14.150 Corey LaJoie - 12.600 Brad Keselowski - 22.900 Bubba Wallace - 19.250 Kyle Larson - 15.100 Tyler Reddick - 12.850 Christopher Bell - 8.800 William Byron - 3.450

Group B

Austin Hill - 40.650 Mike Rockenfeller - 36.350 Andy Lally - 35.800 Kevin Harvick - 30.300 Harrison Burton - 28.900 Erik Jones - 25.600 Ty Gibbs - 24.450 AJ Allmendinger - 20.350 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 17.850 Michael McDowell - 16.050 Justin Haley - 14.250 Ryan Preece - 13.950 Ross Chastain - 27.600 Kyle Busch - 21.650 Martin Truex Jr - 16.100 Chris Buescher - 13.850 Chase Elliott - 9.400 Ryan Blaney - 6.150 Denny Hamlin - 3.100

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend live on NBC and PRN.