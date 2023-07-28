NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 this weekend. The 22nd race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.
The Cook Out 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Ryan Newman leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ryan Newman - 34.900
- Ty Dillon - 30.550
- Daniel Suarez - 30.250
- JJ Yeley - 29.600
- Corey LaJoie - 27.300
- Justin Haley - 25.600
- Austin Cindric - 22.800
- Ryan Blaney - 19.500
- Aric Almirola - 18.450
- Harrison Burton - 18.050
- Erik Jones - 15.950
- Chris Buescher - 15.350
- Bubba Wallace - 13.800
- Chase Elliott - 12.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.700
- William Byron - 8.450
- Christopher Bell - 6.500
- Denny Hamlin - 3.050
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 33.550
- Chase Briscoe - 30.450
- Austin Dillon - 29.750
- Ryan Preece - 28.350
- Noah Gragson - 26.750
- Joey Logano - 24.450
- Todd Gilliland - 20.750
- Michael McDowell - 18.950
- Alex Bowman - 18.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.350
- Kyle Busch - 15.450
- Brad Keselowski - 14.750
- Kyle Larson - 12.900
- Ross Chastain - 11.550
- Ty Gibbs - 10.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.800
- Tyler Reddick - 5.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 2.150
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.