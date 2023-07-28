NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 28, 2023 12:46 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 this weekend. The 22nd race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Ryan Newman leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ryan Newman - 34.900
  2. Ty Dillon - 30.550
  3. Daniel Suarez - 30.250
  4. JJ Yeley - 29.600
  5. Corey LaJoie - 27.300
  6. Justin Haley - 25.600
  7. Austin Cindric - 22.800
  8. Ryan Blaney - 19.500
  9. Aric Almirola - 18.450
  10. Harrison Burton - 18.050
  11. Erik Jones - 15.950
  12. Chris Buescher - 15.350
  13. Bubba Wallace - 13.800
  14. Chase Elliott - 12.300
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.700
  16. William Byron - 8.450
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.500
  18. Denny Hamlin - 3.050

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 33.550
  2. Chase Briscoe - 30.450
  3. Austin Dillon - 29.750
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.350
  5. Noah Gragson - 26.750
  6. Joey Logano - 24.450
  7. Todd Gilliland - 20.750
  8. Michael McDowell - 18.950
  9. Alex Bowman - 18.100
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 16.350
  11. Kyle Busch - 15.450
  12. Brad Keselowski - 14.750
  13. Kyle Larson - 12.900
  14. Ross Chastain - 11.550
  15. Ty Gibbs - 10.450
  16. Kevin Harvick - 7.800
  17. Tyler Reddick - 5.750
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 2.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...