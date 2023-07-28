NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 this weekend. The 22nd race of the season will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 30, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the back stretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series event this weekend.

The Cook Out 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 28, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Ryan Newman leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ryan Newman - 34.900 Ty Dillon - 30.550 Daniel Suarez - 30.250 JJ Yeley - 29.600 Corey LaJoie - 27.300 Justin Haley - 25.600 Austin Cindric - 22.800 Ryan Blaney - 19.500 Aric Almirola - 18.450 Harrison Burton - 18.050 Erik Jones - 15.950 Chris Buescher - 15.350 Bubba Wallace - 13.800 Chase Elliott - 12.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.700 William Byron - 8.450 Christopher Bell - 6.500 Denny Hamlin - 3.050

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 33.550 Chase Briscoe - 30.450 Austin Dillon - 29.750 Ryan Preece - 28.350 Noah Gragson - 26.750 Joey Logano - 24.450 Todd Gilliland - 20.750 Michael McDowell - 18.950 Alex Bowman - 18.100 AJ Allmendinger - 16.350 Kyle Busch - 15.450 Brad Keselowski - 14.750 Kyle Larson - 12.900 Ross Chastain - 11.550 Ty Gibbs - 10.450 Kevin Harvick - 7.800 Tyler Reddick - 5.750 Martin Truex Jr - 2.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.