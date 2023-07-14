NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 this weekend. The 20th race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 16, in a 318.458-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts an oval speedway with a 1.058-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1990 and features of 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Apart from making alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.058-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour event this weekend.

The Crayon 301 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 15, at 12:05 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Crayon 301 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Noah Gragson leading Group A and Harrison Burton leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 33.050
  2. Corey LaJoie - 29.500
  3. Cole Custer - 28.300
  4. BJ McLeod - 26.800
  5. Chase Briscoe - 25.150
  6. Tyler Reddick - 23.350
  7. Bubba Wallace - 22.750
  8. Ross Chastain - 22.300
  9. Todd Gilliland - 20.600
  10. Alex Bowman - 19.500
  11. Martin Truex Jr - 17.300
  12. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  13. Chris Buescher - 14.200
  14. Justin Haley - 13.400
  15. Michael McDowell - 11.750
  16. Brad Keselowski - 10.950
  17. Denny Hamlin - 9.200
  18. Kyle Busch - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Harrison Burton - 30.050
  2. Ryan Newman - 29.350
  3. Ty Dillon - 26.850
  4. Ryan Preece - 25.200
  5. Ty Gibbs - 24.650
  6. Kyle Larson - 23.350
  7. Kevin Harvick - 22.500
  8. Austin Dillon - 21.700
  9. Aric Almirola - 20.500
  10. Erik Jones - 17.550
  11. Joey Logano - 15.900
  12. Christopher Bell - 14.550
  13. Chase Elliott - 14.050
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 13.000
  15. Daniel Suarez - 11.000
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.850
  17. Ryan Blaney - 8.450
  18. William Byron - 2.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

