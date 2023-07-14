NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 this weekend. The 20th race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 16, in a 318.458-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Loudon, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway boasts an oval speedway with a 1.058-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1990 and features of 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Apart from making alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.058-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour event this weekend.

The Crayon 301 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 15, at 12:05 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 12:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Crayon 301 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Noah Gragson leading Group A and Harrison Burton leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 33.050 Corey LaJoie - 29.500 Cole Custer - 28.300 BJ McLeod - 26.800 Chase Briscoe - 25.150 Tyler Reddick - 23.350 Bubba Wallace - 22.750 Ross Chastain - 22.300 Todd Gilliland - 20.600 Alex Bowman - 19.500 Martin Truex Jr - 17.300 Austin Cindric - 14.900 Chris Buescher - 14.200 Justin Haley - 13.400 Michael McDowell - 11.750 Brad Keselowski - 10.950 Denny Hamlin - 9.200 Kyle Busch - 2.700

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Harrison Burton - 30.050 Ryan Newman - 29.350 Ty Dillon - 26.850 Ryan Preece - 25.200 Ty Gibbs - 24.650 Kyle Larson - 23.350 Kevin Harvick - 22.500 Austin Dillon - 21.700 Aric Almirola - 20.500 Erik Jones - 17.550 Joey Logano - 15.900 Christopher Bell - 14.550 Chase Elliott - 14.050 AJ Allmendinger - 13.000 Daniel Suarez - 11.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.850 Ryan Blaney - 8.450 William Byron - 2.800

Catch all the teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend live on USA Network and PRN.

