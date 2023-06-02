NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 4, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval track on the schedule with a 1.25-mile of total track length.

The World Wide Technology Raceway opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.25-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 10 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:45 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 20223 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 36.550 BJ McLeod - 32.200 Ty Dillon - 31.000 Erik Jones - 28.600 Carson Hocevar - 27.650 Michael McDowell - 26.200 Chase Briscoe - 25.050 Denny Hamlin - 21.300 Kyle Larson - 20.500 Ryan Preece - 19.900 Justin Haley - 19.000 Joey Logano - 16.000 Brad Keselowski - 14.600 Alex Bowman - 14.100 Chris Buescher - 10.300 Kyle Busch - 8.300 Tyler Reddick - 5.750 William Byron - 2.350

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Noah Gragson - 34.950 Gray Gaulding - 31.600 Corey LaJoie - 30.500 Austin Cindric - 27.650 Todd Gilliland - 27.300 Aric Almirola - 25.650 Harrison Burton - 22.900 Daniel Suarez - 20.850 Ty Gibbs - 20.050 AJ Allmendinger - 19.050 Austin Dillon - 17.550 Christopher Bell - 15.600 Ross Chastain - 14.350 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.300 Bubba Wallace - 8.850 Kevin Harvick - 7.950 Martin Truex Jr - 4.450 Ryan Blaney - 1.350

Catch all the teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

