NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 4, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval track on the schedule with a 1.25-mile of total track length.
The World Wide Technology Raceway opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.25-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 10 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:45 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 20223 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 36.550
- BJ McLeod - 32.200
- Ty Dillon - 31.000
- Erik Jones - 28.600
- Carson Hocevar - 27.650
- Michael McDowell - 26.200
- Chase Briscoe - 25.050
- Denny Hamlin - 21.300
- Kyle Larson - 20.500
- Ryan Preece - 19.900
- Justin Haley - 19.000
- Joey Logano - 16.000
- Brad Keselowski - 14.600
- Alex Bowman - 14.100
- Chris Buescher - 10.300
- Kyle Busch - 8.300
- Tyler Reddick - 5.750
- William Byron - 2.350
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Noah Gragson - 34.950
- Gray Gaulding - 31.600
- Corey LaJoie - 30.500
- Austin Cindric - 27.650
- Todd Gilliland - 27.300
- Aric Almirola - 25.650
- Harrison Burton - 22.900
- Daniel Suarez - 20.850
- Ty Gibbs - 20.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 19.050
- Austin Dillon - 17.550
- Christopher Bell - 15.600
- Ross Chastain - 14.350
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.300
- Bubba Wallace - 8.850
- Kevin Harvick - 7.950
- Martin Truex Jr - 4.450
- Ryan Blaney - 1.350
Catch all the teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.