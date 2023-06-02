Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2023 00:04 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway
The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. The 15th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 4, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Madison, Illinois, the World Wide Technology Raceway boasts an oval track on the schedule with a 1.25-mile of total track length.

The World Wide Technology Raceway opened in 1997 and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

The betting window is open for Sunday's race at @WWTRaceway. 💰

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.25-mile-long track will also host the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 3, at 10 am ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:45 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday’s race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 20223 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for this weekend: https://t.co/wn1EqZr9tt

The qualifying order for NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Noah Gragson leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 36.550
  2. BJ McLeod - 32.200
  3. Ty Dillon - 31.000
  4. Erik Jones - 28.600
  5. Carson Hocevar - 27.650
  6. Michael McDowell - 26.200
  7. Chase Briscoe - 25.050
  8. Denny Hamlin - 21.300
  9. Kyle Larson - 20.500
  10. Ryan Preece - 19.900
  11. Justin Haley - 19.000
  12. Joey Logano - 16.000
  13. Brad Keselowski - 14.600
  14. Alex Bowman - 14.100
  15. Chris Buescher - 10.300
  16. Kyle Busch - 8.300
  17. Tyler Reddick - 5.750
  18. William Byron - 2.350

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Noah Gragson - 34.950
  2. Gray Gaulding - 31.600
  3. Corey LaJoie - 30.500
  4. Austin Cindric - 27.650
  5. Todd Gilliland - 27.300
  6. Aric Almirola - 25.650
  7. Harrison Burton - 22.900
  8. Daniel Suarez - 20.850
  9. Ty Gibbs - 20.050
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 19.050
  11. Austin Dillon - 17.550
  12. Christopher Bell - 15.600
  13. Ross Chastain - 14.350
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 10.300
  15. Bubba Wallace - 8.850
  16. Kevin Harvick - 7.950
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 4.450
  18. Ryan Blaney - 1.350

Catch all the teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

