NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR GEICO 500 this weekend. The tenth race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 23, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile total track length.
The longest track on the NASCAR schedule, the Talladega Superspeedway, opened in 19669 and features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.66-mile Superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.
GEICO 500 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Hill running the first lap and Kyle Larson running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 GEICO 500:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Hill - 41.700
- Todd Gilliland - 39.600
- BJ McLeod - 37.750
- JJ Yeley - 36.800
- Riley Herbst - 36.600
- Ty Dillon - 33.050
- Zane Smith - 31.050
- Noah Gragson - 30.000
- Harrison Burton - 29.850
- Erik Jones - 29.700
- Austin Cindric - 27.500
- Justin Haley - 26.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
- Corey LaJoie - 24.800
- Michael McDowell - 20.900
- Brad Keselowski - 19.200
- Austin Dillon - 18.750
- Ty Gibbs - 18.550
- William Byron - 18.250
- Ryan Preece - 17.450
- Chase Elliott - 15.950
- Kyle Busch - 15.600
- Daniel Suarez - 15.050
- Chris Buescher - 15.000
- Tyler Reddick - 13.750
- Bubba Wallace - 13.550
- Aric Almirola - 13.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750
- Kevin Harvick - 12.700
- Alex Bowman - 12.500
- Ross Chastain - 11.100
- Christopher Bell - 11.050
- Ryan Blaney - 9.100
- Chase Briscoe - 8.600
- Joey Logano - 8.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 4.500
- Denny Hamlin - 4.200
- Kyle Larson - 2.950
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on FOX and MRN.