Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 20, 2023 22:27 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

The Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR GEICO 500 this weekend. The tenth race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 23, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile total track length.

The longest track on the NASCAR schedule, the Talladega Superspeedway, opened in 19669 and features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

#Dash4Cash and the #GEICO500? This is shaping up to be one awesome @TALLADEGA weekend! 🤘 https://t.co/ME6Ol2KPLB

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.66-mile Superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

GEICO 500 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.

Updated Cup qualifying order after ADillon penalty. https://t.co/hAW6if0Dog

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Hill running the first lap and Kyle Larson running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 GEICO 500:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Hill - 41.700
  2. Todd Gilliland - 39.600
  3. BJ McLeod - 37.750
  4. JJ Yeley - 36.800
  5. Riley Herbst - 36.600
  6. Ty Dillon - 33.050
  7. Zane Smith - 31.050
  8. Noah Gragson - 30.000
  9. Harrison Burton - 29.850
  10. Erik Jones - 29.700
  11. Austin Cindric - 27.500
  12. Justin Haley - 26.050
  13. AJ Allmendinger - 25.450
  14. Corey LaJoie - 24.800
  15. Michael McDowell - 20.900
  16. Brad Keselowski - 19.200
  17. Austin Dillon - 18.750
  18. Ty Gibbs - 18.550
  19. William Byron - 18.250
  20. Ryan Preece - 17.450
  21. Chase Elliott - 15.950
  22. Kyle Busch - 15.600
  23. Daniel Suarez - 15.050
  24. Chris Buescher - 15.000
  25. Tyler Reddick - 13.750
  26. Bubba Wallace - 13.550
  27. Aric Almirola - 13.200
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750
  29. Kevin Harvick - 12.700
  30. Alex Bowman - 12.500
  31. Ross Chastain - 11.100
  32. Christopher Bell - 11.050
  33. Ryan Blaney - 9.100
  34. Chase Briscoe - 8.600
  35. Joey Logano - 8.450
  36. Martin Truex Jr - 4.500
  37. Denny Hamlin - 4.200
  38. Kyle Larson - 2.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on FOX and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...