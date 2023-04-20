NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR GEICO 500 this weekend. The tenth race of the season will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 23, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile total track length.

The longest track on the NASCAR schedule, the Talladega Superspeedway, opened in 19669 and features 33 degrees of banking at the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and three degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.66-mile Superspeedway will also host the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

GEICO 500 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike other NASCAR races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Updated Cup qualifying order after ADillon penalty. Updated Cup qualifying order after ADillon penalty. https://t.co/hAW6if0Dog

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Austin Hill running the first lap and Kyle Larson running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 GEICO 500:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Hill - 41.700 Todd Gilliland - 39.600 BJ McLeod - 37.750 JJ Yeley - 36.800 Riley Herbst - 36.600 Ty Dillon - 33.050 Zane Smith - 31.050 Noah Gragson - 30.000 Harrison Burton - 29.850 Erik Jones - 29.700 Austin Cindric - 27.500 Justin Haley - 26.050 AJ Allmendinger - 25.450 Corey LaJoie - 24.800 Michael McDowell - 20.900 Brad Keselowski - 19.200 Austin Dillon - 18.750 Ty Gibbs - 18.550 William Byron - 18.250 Ryan Preece - 17.450 Chase Elliott - 15.950 Kyle Busch - 15.600 Daniel Suarez - 15.050 Chris Buescher - 15.000 Tyler Reddick - 13.750 Bubba Wallace - 13.550 Aric Almirola - 13.200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.750 Kevin Harvick - 12.700 Alex Bowman - 12.500 Ross Chastain - 11.100 Christopher Bell - 11.050 Ryan Blaney - 9.100 Chase Briscoe - 8.600 Joey Logano - 8.450 Martin Truex Jr - 4.500 Denny Hamlin - 4.200 Kyle Larson - 2.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on FOX and MRN.

