NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course?

The Chicago Street Course is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 this weekend. The 18th race of the season will kick off at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 2, in a 220-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Chicago Street Course boasts a street course with a 2.2-mile-long total track length. It opened in 2023 and features a total of 12 turns.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.2-mile-long course will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.
The Grant Park 220 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 2:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Grant Park 220 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Jenson Button leading Group A and Shane van Gisbergen leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Jenson Button - 36.200
- Andy Lally - 34.850
- Todd Gilliland - 32.050
- Noah Gragson - 29.400
- Aric Almirola - 25.050
- Harrison Burton - 24.850
- Justin Haley - 22.250
- Ryan Preece - 20.800
- Tyler Reddick - 20.150
- Erik Jones - 17.050
- Bubba Wallace - 15.250
- Daniel Suarez - 15.150
- Alex Bowman - 14.250
- AJ Allmendinger - 13.950
- Kyle Busch - 10.200
- Kyle Larson - 8.050
- William Byron - 4.600
- Ross Chastain - 2.300
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Shane van Gisbergen - 41.700
- Josh Bilicki - 35.000
- Ty Dillon - 33.050
- Chase Briscoe - 31.000
- Michael McDowell - 25.250
- Austin Cindric - 24.950
- Ryan Blaney - 23.800
- Corey LaJoie - 21.550
- Austin Dillon - 20.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.550
- Kevin Harvick - 15.800
- Ty Gibbs - 15.150
- Chris Buescher - 14.850
- Joey Logano - 14.200
- Brad Keselowski - 11.600
- Chase Elliott - 9.000
- Christopher Bell - 6.300
- Denny Hamlin - 3.350
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.650
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course this weekend live on NBC and MRN.