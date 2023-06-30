Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course?

The Chicago Street Course is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 this weekend. The 18th race of the season will kick off at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 2, in a 220-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Chicago Street Course boasts a street course with a 2.2-mile-long total track length. It opened in 2023 and features a total of 12 turns.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.2-mile-long course will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.

The Grant Park 220 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 2:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.

Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. https://t.co/O6yz6UQNmw

The qualifying order for NASCAR Grant Park 220 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Jenson Button leading Group A and Shane van Gisbergen leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Jenson Button - 36.200
  2. Andy Lally - 34.850
  3. Todd Gilliland - 32.050
  4. Noah Gragson - 29.400
  5. Aric Almirola - 25.050
  6. Harrison Burton - 24.850
  7. Justin Haley - 22.250
  8. Ryan Preece - 20.800
  9. Tyler Reddick - 20.150
  10. Erik Jones - 17.050
  11. Bubba Wallace - 15.250
  12. Daniel Suarez - 15.150
  13. Alex Bowman - 14.250
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 13.950
  15. Kyle Busch - 10.200
  16. Kyle Larson - 8.050
  17. William Byron - 4.600
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Shane van Gisbergen - 41.700
  2. Josh Bilicki - 35.000
  3. Ty Dillon - 33.050
  4. Chase Briscoe - 31.000
  5. Michael McDowell - 25.250
  6. Austin Cindric - 24.950
  7. Ryan Blaney - 23.800
  8. Corey LaJoie - 21.550
  9. Austin Dillon - 20.650
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.550
  11. Kevin Harvick - 15.800
  12. Ty Gibbs - 15.150
  13. Chris Buescher - 14.850
  14. Joey Logano - 14.200
  15. Brad Keselowski - 11.600
  16. Chase Elliott - 9.000
  17. Christopher Bell - 6.300
  18. Denny Hamlin - 3.350
  19. Martin Truex Jr - 1.650

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

