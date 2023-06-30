NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course?

The Chicago Street Course is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 this weekend. The 18th race of the season will kick off at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 2, in a 220-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, the Chicago Street Course boasts a street course with a 2.2-mile-long total track length. It opened in 2023 and features a total of 12 turns.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.2-mile-long course will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.

The Grant Park 220 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 1, at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race on Saturday at 2:30 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Chicago Street Course on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Grant Park 220 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Jenson Button leading Group A and Shane van Gisbergen leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Jenson Button - 36.200 Andy Lally - 34.850 Todd Gilliland - 32.050 Noah Gragson - 29.400 Aric Almirola - 25.050 Harrison Burton - 24.850 Justin Haley - 22.250 Ryan Preece - 20.800 Tyler Reddick - 20.150 Erik Jones - 17.050 Bubba Wallace - 15.250 Daniel Suarez - 15.150 Alex Bowman - 14.250 AJ Allmendinger - 13.950 Kyle Busch - 10.200 Kyle Larson - 8.050 William Byron - 4.600 Ross Chastain - 2.300

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Shane van Gisbergen - 41.700 Josh Bilicki - 35.000 Ty Dillon - 33.050 Chase Briscoe - 31.000 Michael McDowell - 25.250 Austin Cindric - 24.950 Ryan Blaney - 23.800 Corey LaJoie - 21.550 Austin Dillon - 20.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.550 Kevin Harvick - 15.800 Ty Gibbs - 15.150 Chris Buescher - 14.850 Joey Logano - 14.200 Brad Keselowski - 11.600 Chase Elliott - 9.000 Christopher Bell - 6.300 Denny Hamlin - 3.350 Martin Truex Jr - 1.650

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

