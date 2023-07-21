NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway?

The Pocono Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 23, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle shaped oval speedway with a 2.5-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1968 features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.

Apart from making alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series event this weekend.

The HighPoint.com 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 22, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cole Custer leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 35.100 Noah Gragson - 32.800 Ty Dillon - 30.050 Aric Almirola - 26.200 Harrison Burton - 25.000 Austin Cindric - 24.600 Todd Gilliland - 22.500 Erik Jones - 19.050 AJ Allmendinger - 18.750 Ross Chastain - 16.900 Christopher Bell - 16.200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 15.600 Michael McDowell - 15.500 Ryan Blaney - 14.050 Bubba Wallace - 11.150 Brad Keselowski - 8.150 Denny Hamlin - 6.950 Joey Logano - 5.250

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Cole Custer - 34.350 BJ McLeod - 32.750 Corey LaJoie - 29.950 Ryan Preece - 26.000 Kyle Busch - 24.850 Ty Gibbs - 23.700 Justin Haley - 19.200 Austin Dillon - 18.850 Chase Briscoe - 17.500 Daniel Suarez - 16.750 Alex Bowman - 16.050 Chris Buescher - 15.600 Chase Elliott - 14.050 William Byron - 13.750 Tyler Reddick - 8.450 Kevin Harvick - 7.100 Kyle Larson - 5.800 Martin Truex Jr - 1.000

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.