NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway?

The Pocono Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 23, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle shaped oval speedway with a 2.5-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1968 features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.
Apart from making alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series event this weekend.
The HighPoint.com 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 22, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cole Custer leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 35.100
- Noah Gragson - 32.800
- Ty Dillon - 30.050
- Aric Almirola - 26.200
- Harrison Burton - 25.000
- Austin Cindric - 24.600
- Todd Gilliland - 22.500
- Erik Jones - 19.050
- AJ Allmendinger - 18.750
- Ross Chastain - 16.900
- Christopher Bell - 16.200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 15.600
- Michael McDowell - 15.500
- Ryan Blaney - 14.050
- Bubba Wallace - 11.150
- Brad Keselowski - 8.150
- Denny Hamlin - 6.950
- Joey Logano - 5.250
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Cole Custer - 34.350
- BJ McLeod - 32.750
- Corey LaJoie - 29.950
- Ryan Preece - 26.000
- Kyle Busch - 24.850
- Ty Gibbs - 23.700
- Justin Haley - 19.200
- Austin Dillon - 18.850
- Chase Briscoe - 17.500
- Daniel Suarez - 16.750
- Alex Bowman - 16.050
- Chris Buescher - 15.600
- Chase Elliott - 14.050
- William Byron - 13.750
- Tyler Reddick - 8.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.100
- Kyle Larson - 5.800
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.000
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.