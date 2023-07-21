NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2023 18:00 IST
The Pocono Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 this weekend. The 21st race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 23, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the Pocono Raceway boasts a triangle shaped oval speedway with a 2.5-mile-long total track length. It opened in 1968 features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.

Apart from making alone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.5-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series event this weekend.

The HighPoint.com 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 22, at 2:35 pm ET on USA Network. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 3:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Cole Custer leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 35.100
  2. Noah Gragson - 32.800
  3. Ty Dillon - 30.050
  4. Aric Almirola - 26.200
  5. Harrison Burton - 25.000
  6. Austin Cindric - 24.600
  7. Todd Gilliland - 22.500
  8. Erik Jones - 19.050
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 18.750
  10. Ross Chastain - 16.900
  11. Christopher Bell - 16.200
  12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 15.600
  13. Michael McDowell - 15.500
  14. Ryan Blaney - 14.050
  15. Bubba Wallace - 11.150
  16. Brad Keselowski - 8.150
  17. Denny Hamlin - 6.950
  18. Joey Logano - 5.250

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Cole Custer - 34.350
  2. BJ McLeod - 32.750
  3. Corey LaJoie - 29.950
  4. Ryan Preece - 26.000
  5. Kyle Busch - 24.850
  6. Ty Gibbs - 23.700
  7. Justin Haley - 19.200
  8. Austin Dillon - 18.850
  9. Chase Briscoe - 17.500
  10. Daniel Suarez - 16.750
  11. Alex Bowman - 16.050
  12. Chris Buescher - 15.600
  13. Chase Elliott - 14.050
  14. William Byron - 13.750
  15. Tyler Reddick - 8.450
  16. Kevin Harvick - 7.100
  17. Kyle Larson - 5.800
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 1.000

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.

