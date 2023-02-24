Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 24, 2023 20:56 IST
Auto Club Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pala Casino 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in a 200-lap action-packed race.

Located in Fontana, California, the Auto Club Speedway boasts an oval track with two miles of total track length. The track opened in 1997 and features 14 degrees of banking at each turn, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and three degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series.

The Pala Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 25, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for this weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. If there is rain and a qualifying washout, then this order also determines the lineup. The reverse order becomes the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 40.000
  2. Tyler Reddick - 36.600
  3. Erik Jones - 34.200
  4. Chase Elliott - 32.700
  5. William Byron - 32.150
  6. Chase Briscoe - 31.200
  7. BJ McLeod - 31.100
  8. Justin Haley - 30.950
  9. Austin Dillon - 29.700
  10. Ryan Preece - 28.300
  11. Michael McDowell - 26.400
  12. Todd Gilliland - 26.350
  13. Harrison Burton - 25.350
  14. Ty Gibbs - 24.400
  15. JJ Yeley - 24.150
  16. Kyle Busch - 22.550
  17. Noah Gragson - 22.500
  18. Austin Cindric - 21.650
  19. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 21.000
  20. Aric Almirola - 20.600
  21. Brad Keselowski - 19.950
  22. Kyle Larson - 19.700
  23. Martin Truex Jr. - 16.700
  24. Denny Hamlin - 16.300
  25. Corey LaJoie - 15.150
  26. Cody Ware - 14.300
  27. Kevin Harvick - 14.200
  28. Ryan Blaney - 9.450
  29. Ross Chastain - 8.850
  30. Daniel Suarez - 8.600
  31. AJ Allmendinger - 8.100
  32. Chris Buescher - 7.650
  33. Alex Bowman - 6.350
  34. Joey Logano - 6.150
  35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 5.450
  36. Christopher Bell - 4.250

Catch all teams and drivers at the Auto Club Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.

