NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

Auto Club Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pala Casino 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in a 200-lap action-packed race.
Located in Fontana, California, the Auto Club Speedway boasts an oval track with two miles of total track length. The track opened in 1997 and features 14 degrees of banking at each turn, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and three degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series.
The Pala Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 25, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for this weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. If there is rain and a qualifying washout, then this order also determines the lineup. The reverse order becomes the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 40.000
- Tyler Reddick - 36.600
- Erik Jones - 34.200
- Chase Elliott - 32.700
- William Byron - 32.150
- Chase Briscoe - 31.200
- BJ McLeod - 31.100
- Justin Haley - 30.950
- Austin Dillon - 29.700
- Ryan Preece - 28.300
- Michael McDowell - 26.400
- Todd Gilliland - 26.350
- Harrison Burton - 25.350
- Ty Gibbs - 24.400
- JJ Yeley - 24.150
- Kyle Busch - 22.550
- Noah Gragson - 22.500
- Austin Cindric - 21.650
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 21.000
- Aric Almirola - 20.600
- Brad Keselowski - 19.950
- Kyle Larson - 19.700
- Martin Truex Jr. - 16.700
- Denny Hamlin - 16.300
- Corey LaJoie - 15.150
- Cody Ware - 14.300
- Kevin Harvick - 14.200
- Ryan Blaney - 9.450
- Ross Chastain - 8.850
- Daniel Suarez - 8.600
- AJ Allmendinger - 8.100
- Chris Buescher - 7.650
- Alex Bowman - 6.350
- Joey Logano - 6.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 5.450
- Christopher Bell - 4.250
Catch all teams and drivers at the Auto Club Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.