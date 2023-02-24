NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway?

Auto Club Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pala Casino 400 this weekend. The second race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in a 200-lap action-packed race.

Located in Fontana, California, the Auto Club Speedway boasts an oval track with two miles of total track length. The track opened in 1997 and features 14 degrees of banking at each turn, with 11 degrees on the front stretch and three degrees on the backstretch.

NASCAR @NASCAR



@JeffGordonWeb | @TeamHendrick The local boy wins for the hometown crowd. The local boy wins for the hometown crowd. @JeffGordonWeb | @TeamHendrick https://t.co/xCVTCpF6F7

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series.

The Pala Casino 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, February 25, at 2:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:50 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for this weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway. If there is rain and a qualifying washout, then this order also determines the lineup. The reverse order becomes the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Pala Casino 400:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 40.000 Tyler Reddick - 36.600 Erik Jones - 34.200 Chase Elliott - 32.700 William Byron - 32.150 Chase Briscoe - 31.200 BJ McLeod - 31.100 Justin Haley - 30.950 Austin Dillon - 29.700 Ryan Preece - 28.300 Michael McDowell - 26.400 Todd Gilliland - 26.350 Harrison Burton - 25.350 Ty Gibbs - 24.400 JJ Yeley - 24.150 Kyle Busch - 22.550 Noah Gragson - 22.500 Austin Cindric - 21.650 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 21.000 Aric Almirola - 20.600 Brad Keselowski - 19.950 Kyle Larson - 19.700 Martin Truex Jr. - 16.700 Denny Hamlin - 16.300 Corey LaJoie - 15.150 Cody Ware - 14.300 Kevin Harvick - 14.200 Ryan Blaney - 9.450 Ross Chastain - 8.850 Daniel Suarez - 8.600 AJ Allmendinger - 8.100 Chris Buescher - 7.650 Alex Bowman - 6.350 Joey Logano - 6.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 5.450 Christopher Bell - 4.250

Catch all teams and drivers at the Auto Club Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.

