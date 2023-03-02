Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 02, 2023 13:08 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in a 400-mile action-packed race.

Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.5-miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch.

Apart from making an appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

Pennzoil 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 4, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tyler Reddick leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Tyler Reddick - 34.450
  2. Ryan Preece - 33.900
  3. BJ McLeod - 28.500
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 26.800
  5. Justin Haley - 26.200
  6. Kyle Larson - 25.800
  7. William Byron - 24.850
  8. Noah Gragson - 24.550
  9. JJ Yeley - 22.350
  10. Michael McDowell - 19.600
  11. Ryan Blaney - 17.650
  12. Austin Dillon - 15.750
  13. Chris Buescher - 11.300
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.700
  15. Chase Elliott - 7.250
  16. Joey Logano - 6.450
  17. Daniel Suarez - 4.950
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 34.250
  2. Aric Almirola - 30.800
  3. Cody Ware - 26.950
  4. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 26.400
  5. Chase Briscoe - 25.850
  6. Austin Cindric - 25.000
  7. Erik Jones - 24.700
  8. Christopher Bell - 24.400
  9. Todd Gilliland - 20.100
  10. Harrison Burton - 18.900
  11. Ty Gibbs - 16.400
  12. Corey LaJoie - 14.550
  13. Martin Truex Jr. - 11.000
  14. Brad Keselowski - 9.400
  15. Denny Hamlin - 7.050
  16. Alex Bowman - 5.650
  17. Kevin Harvick - 4.950
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.150

Catch all teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
