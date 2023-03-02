NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in a 400-mile action-packed race.
Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.5-miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch.
Apart from making an appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.
Pennzoil 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 4, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tyler Reddick leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Tyler Reddick - 34.450
- Ryan Preece - 33.900
- BJ McLeod - 28.500
- AJ Allmendinger - 26.800
- Justin Haley - 26.200
- Kyle Larson - 25.800
- William Byron - 24.850
- Noah Gragson - 24.550
- JJ Yeley - 22.350
- Michael McDowell - 19.600
- Ryan Blaney - 17.650
- Austin Dillon - 15.750
- Chris Buescher - 11.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.700
- Chase Elliott - 7.250
- Joey Logano - 6.450
- Daniel Suarez - 4.950
- Kyle Busch - 3.450
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 34.250
- Aric Almirola - 30.800
- Cody Ware - 26.950
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 26.400
- Chase Briscoe - 25.850
- Austin Cindric - 25.000
- Erik Jones - 24.700
- Christopher Bell - 24.400
- Todd Gilliland - 20.100
- Harrison Burton - 18.900
- Ty Gibbs - 16.400
- Corey LaJoie - 14.550
- Martin Truex Jr. - 11.000
- Brad Keselowski - 9.400
- Denny Hamlin - 7.050
- Alex Bowman - 5.650
- Kevin Harvick - 4.950
- Ross Chastain - 2.150
Catch all teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.