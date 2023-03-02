NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 this weekend. The third race of the season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in a 400-mile action-packed race.

Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts an oval track with 1.5-miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch.

Apart from making an appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

Pennzoil 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, March 4, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tyler Reddick leading Group A and Ty Dillon leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Tyler Reddick - 34.450 Ryan Preece - 33.900 BJ McLeod - 28.500 AJ Allmendinger - 26.800 Justin Haley - 26.200 Kyle Larson - 25.800 William Byron - 24.850 Noah Gragson - 24.550 JJ Yeley - 22.350 Michael McDowell - 19.600 Ryan Blaney - 17.650 Austin Dillon - 15.750 Chris Buescher - 11.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.700 Chase Elliott - 7.250 Joey Logano - 6.450 Daniel Suarez - 4.950 Kyle Busch - 3.450

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 34.250 Aric Almirola - 30.800 Cody Ware - 26.950 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 26.400 Chase Briscoe - 25.850 Austin Cindric - 25.000 Erik Jones - 24.700 Christopher Bell - 24.400 Todd Gilliland - 20.100 Harrison Burton - 18.900 Ty Gibbs - 16.400 Corey LaJoie - 14.550 Martin Truex Jr. - 11.000 Brad Keselowski - 9.400 Denny Hamlin - 7.050 Alex Bowman - 5.650 Kevin Harvick - 4.950 Ross Chastain - 2.150

Catch all teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes