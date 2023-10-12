NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 this weekend. The seventh playoff race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts the intermediate oval track with a 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1998 and features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The South Point 400 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 14 at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.
That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for South Point 400.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Brennan Poole leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
Below is the full qualifying order for South Point 400:
Group A:
- Brennan Poole - 37.050
- Carson Hocevar - 34.850
- Todd Gilliland - 33.700
- Erik Jones - 31.650
- Harrison Burton - 25.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.650
- Austin Cindric - 22.800
- Corey LaJoie - 22.550
- Austin Dillon - 20.600
- Brad Keselowski - 16.500
- Bubba Wallace - 14.550
- Alex Bowman - 10.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 8.300
- Kyle Busch - 6.850
- Martin Truex Jr - 17.700
- Kyle Larson - 9.650
- Chase Elliott - 8.200
- Tyler Reddick - 5.850
Group B
- BJ McLeod - 35.500
- JJ Yeley - 34.400
- Ty Dillon - 32.600
- Chase Briscoe - 27.350
- Daniel Suarez - 24.850
- Justin Haley - 24.550
- Michael McDowell - 22.800
- Aric Almirola - 22.100
- Ryan Preece - 19.000
- Kevin Harvick - 16.350
- Ty Gibbs - 11.200
- Ross Chastain - 10.300
- Joey Logano - 7.750
- Denny Hamlin - 23.850
- Ryan Blaney - 11.750
- Christopher Bell - 9.550
- Chris Buescher - 7.600
- William Byron - 3.000
Watch all the teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on NBC and PRN.