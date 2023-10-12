NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 this weekend. The seventh playoff race of the season kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway boasts the intermediate oval track with a 1.5-mile-long total length. It opened in 1998 and features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The South Point 400 will consist of 36 drivers, including the remaining eight playoff drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 14 at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for South Point 400.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Brennan Poole leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

Below is the full qualifying order for South Point 400:

Group A:

Brennan Poole - 37.050 Carson Hocevar - 34.850 Todd Gilliland - 33.700 Erik Jones - 31.650 Harrison Burton - 25.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 24.650 Austin Cindric - 22.800 Corey LaJoie - 22.550 Austin Dillon - 20.600 Brad Keselowski - 16.500 Bubba Wallace - 14.550 Alex Bowman - 10.450 AJ Allmendinger - 8.300 Kyle Busch - 6.850 Martin Truex Jr - 17.700 Kyle Larson - 9.650 Chase Elliott - 8.200 Tyler Reddick - 5.850

Group B

BJ McLeod - 35.500 JJ Yeley - 34.400 Ty Dillon - 32.600 Chase Briscoe - 27.350 Daniel Suarez - 24.850 Justin Haley - 24.550 Michael McDowell - 22.800 Aric Almirola - 22.100 Ryan Preece - 19.000 Kevin Harvick - 16.350 Ty Gibbs - 11.200 Ross Chastain - 10.300 Joey Logano - 7.750 Denny Hamlin - 23.850 Ryan Blaney - 11.750 Christopher Bell - 9.550 Chris Buescher - 7.600 William Byron - 3.000

Watch all the teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend live on NBC and PRN.