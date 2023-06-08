Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 08, 2023 23:33 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 16th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, in a 218.9-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Sonoma, California, the Sonoma Raceway boasts a road course on the schedule with a 1.99-mile of total track length. It opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

We're ready for some fun out West! See you soon, @RaceSonoma! https://t.co/wvy8UE5iNu

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.99-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 10, at 5:00 pm ET on FS2. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 6:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.

Qualifying groups for Sonoma: https://t.co/8DNN2KyGr6

The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Josh Bilicki - 35.750
  2. Corey LaJoie - 34.150
  3. Noah Gragson - 33.200
  4. Chase Briscoe - 29.200
  5. Zane Smith - 28.200
  6. Harrison Burton - 25.500
  7. Tyler Reddick - 23.550
  8. Erik Jones - 22.500
  9. Brad Keselowski - 22.500
  10. Alex Bowman - 20.350
  11. Ty Gibbs - 18.900
  12. Austin Cindric - 16.800
  13. Michael McDowell - 13.650
  14. Daniel Suarez - 11.450
  15. Kevin Harvick - 7.300
  16. Kyle Larson - 5.750
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 5.300
  18. Ryan Blaney - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Andy Lally - 34.850
  2. Todd Gilliland - 33.950
  3. Ty Dillon - 29.850
  4. Austin Dillon - 29.100
  5. Chase Elliott - 27.250
  6. Bubba Wallace - 24.100
  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300
  8. Aric Almirola - 22.500
  9. Ryan Preece - 22.000
  10. Justin Haley - 19.450
  11. AJ Allmendinger - 16.900
  12. Ross Chastain - 15.050
  13. Chris Buescher - 13.250
  14. Christopher Bell - 10.800
  15. Joey Logano - 6.900
  16. William Byron - 5.450
  17. Kyle Busch - 3.600
  18. Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

