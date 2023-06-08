NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 16th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, in a 218.9-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Sonoma, California, the Sonoma Raceway boasts a road course on the schedule with a 1.99-mile of total track length. It opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.99-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 10, at 5:00 pm ET on FS2. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 6:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Josh Bilicki - 35.750
- Corey LaJoie - 34.150
- Noah Gragson - 33.200
- Chase Briscoe - 29.200
- Zane Smith - 28.200
- Harrison Burton - 25.500
- Tyler Reddick - 23.550
- Erik Jones - 22.500
- Brad Keselowski - 22.500
- Alex Bowman - 20.350
- Ty Gibbs - 18.900
- Austin Cindric - 16.800
- Michael McDowell - 13.650
- Daniel Suarez - 11.450
- Kevin Harvick - 7.300
- Kyle Larson - 5.750
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.300
- Ryan Blaney - 3.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Andy Lally - 34.850
- Todd Gilliland - 33.950
- Ty Dillon - 29.850
- Austin Dillon - 29.100
- Chase Elliott - 27.250
- Bubba Wallace - 24.100
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300
- Aric Almirola - 22.500
- Ryan Preece - 22.000
- Justin Haley - 19.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.900
- Ross Chastain - 15.050
- Chris Buescher - 13.250
- Christopher Bell - 10.800
- Joey Logano - 6.900
- William Byron - 5.450
- Kyle Busch - 3.600
- Denny Hamlin - 2.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.