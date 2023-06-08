NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway?

The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend. The 16th race of the season will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, in a 218.9-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Sonoma, California, the Sonoma Raceway boasts a road course on the schedule with a 1.99-mile of total track length. It opened in 1968 and features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 1.99-mile-long track will also host the Xfinity Series event this weekend.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 10, at 5:00 pm ET on FS2. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 6:00 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s main race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Josh Bilicki leading Group A and Andy Lally leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Josh Bilicki - 35.750 Corey LaJoie - 34.150 Noah Gragson - 33.200 Chase Briscoe - 29.200 Zane Smith - 28.200 Harrison Burton - 25.500 Tyler Reddick - 23.550 Erik Jones - 22.500 Brad Keselowski - 22.500 Alex Bowman - 20.350 Ty Gibbs - 18.900 Austin Cindric - 16.800 Michael McDowell - 13.650 Daniel Suarez - 11.450 Kevin Harvick - 7.300 Kyle Larson - 5.750 Martin Truex Jr - 5.300 Ryan Blaney - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Andy Lally - 34.850 Todd Gilliland - 33.950 Ty Dillon - 29.850 Austin Dillon - 29.100 Chase Elliott - 27.250 Bubba Wallace - 24.100 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.300 Aric Almirola - 22.500 Ryan Preece - 22.000 Justin Haley - 19.450 AJ Allmendinger - 16.900 Ross Chastain - 15.050 Chris Buescher - 13.250 Christopher Bell - 10.800 Joey Logano - 6.900 William Byron - 5.450 Kyle Busch - 3.600 Denny Hamlin - 2.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes