  NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2023 18:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard this weekend. The 24th race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a road course with 2.439-mile-long total course length. It opened in 1909 and features 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.439-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 11:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Kamui Kobayashi leading Group A and Brodie Kostecki leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300
  2. Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150
  3. Jenson Button - 34.350
  4. Chase Briscoe - 31.450
  5. Chase Elliott - 26.500
  6. Kyle Busch - 25.550
  7. Ryan Preece - 24.250
  8. Austin Dillon - 23.400
  9. Harrison Burton - 22.300
  10. Tyler Reddick - 20.450
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150
  12. Aric Almirola - 19.550
  13. Bubba Wallace - 15.900
  14. Joey Logano - 13.450
  15. Daniel Suarez - 10.600
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.350
  17. Ross Chastain - 7.450
  18. Chris Buescher - 5.100
  19. Denny Hamlin - 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Brodie Kostecki - 61.650
  2. Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600
  3. Andy Lally - 34.550
  4. Josh Bilicki - 34.150
  5. Todd Gilliland - 28.250
  6. Ty Dillon - 25.750
  7. Alex Bowman - 25.150
  8. Justin Haley - 23.900
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 23.350
  10. Michael McDowell - 22.100
  11. William Byron - 20.350
  12. Corey LaJoie - 19.850
  13. Erik Jones - 16.400
  14. Austin Cindric - 14.900
  15. Ty Gibbs - 12.850
  16. Ryan Blaney - 10.100
  17. Kevin Harvick - 8.150
  18. Kyle Larson - 7.450
  19. Brad Keselowski - 5.100
  20. Martin Truex Jr - 1.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend live on NBC and IMS Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
