NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard this weekend. The 24th race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a road course with 2.439-mile-long total course length. It opened in 1909 and features 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.439-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 11:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Kamui Kobayashi leading Group A and Brodie Kostecki leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300 Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150 Jenson Button - 34.350 Chase Briscoe - 31.450 Chase Elliott - 26.500 Kyle Busch - 25.550 Ryan Preece - 24.250 Austin Dillon - 23.400 Harrison Burton - 22.300 Tyler Reddick - 20.450 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150 Aric Almirola - 19.550 Bubba Wallace - 15.900 Joey Logano - 13.450 Daniel Suarez - 10.600 Christopher Bell - 8.350 Ross Chastain - 7.450 Chris Buescher - 5.100 Denny Hamlin - 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Brodie Kostecki - 61.650 Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600 Andy Lally - 34.550 Josh Bilicki - 34.150 Todd Gilliland - 28.250 Ty Dillon - 25.750 Alex Bowman - 25.150 Justin Haley - 23.900 AJ Allmendinger - 23.350 Michael McDowell - 22.100 William Byron - 20.350 Corey LaJoie - 19.850 Erik Jones - 16.400 Austin Cindric - 14.900 Ty Gibbs - 12.850 Ryan Blaney - 10.100 Kevin Harvick - 8.150 Kyle Larson - 7.450 Brad Keselowski - 5.100 Martin Truex Jr - 1.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend live on NBC and IMS Radio.