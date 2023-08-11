NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is all set to host the NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard this weekend. The 24th race of the season will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 13, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Speedway, Indiana, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a road course with 2.439-mile-long total course length. It opened in 1909 and features 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 2.439-mile road course will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Verizon 200 At The Brickyard will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 12, at 11:35 pm ET on NBC Sports. This will be followed by a qualifying race at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Kamui Kobayashi leading Group A and Brodie Kostecki leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kamui Kobayashi - 40.300
- Mike Rockenfeller - 37.150
- Jenson Button - 34.350
- Chase Briscoe - 31.450
- Chase Elliott - 26.500
- Kyle Busch - 25.550
- Ryan Preece - 24.250
- Austin Dillon - 23.400
- Harrison Burton - 22.300
- Tyler Reddick - 20.450
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.150
- Aric Almirola - 19.550
- Bubba Wallace - 15.900
- Joey Logano - 13.450
- Daniel Suarez - 10.600
- Christopher Bell - 8.350
- Ross Chastain - 7.450
- Chris Buescher - 5.100
- Denny Hamlin - 3.550
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Brodie Kostecki - 61.650
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 39.600
- Andy Lally - 34.550
- Josh Bilicki - 34.150
- Todd Gilliland - 28.250
- Ty Dillon - 25.750
- Alex Bowman - 25.150
- Justin Haley - 23.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 23.350
- Michael McDowell - 22.100
- William Byron - 20.350
- Corey LaJoie - 19.850
- Erik Jones - 16.400
- Austin Cindric - 14.900
- Ty Gibbs - 12.850
- Ryan Blaney - 10.100
- Kevin Harvick - 8.150
- Kyle Larson - 7.450
- Brad Keselowski - 5.100
- Martin Truex Jr - 1.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend live on NBC and IMS Radio.