NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 this weekend. The fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest NASCAR oval on the schedule with 2.66-mile-long total length. It opened in 1969 and features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Talladega Superspeedway will also host the Truck Series this weekend.
The YellaWood 500 will consist of 38 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting order for YellaWood 500.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Truck Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and William Byron running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 YellaWood 500:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Chandler Smith - 40.650
- Riley Herbst - 39.950
- JJ Yeley - 37.400
- Brennan Poole - 36.300
- Austin Dillon - 32.500
- Todd Gilliland - 32.200
- BJ McLeod - 28.850
- Corey LaJoie - 27.550
- Austin Cindric - 26.500
- Ty Gibbs - 25.850
- Ty Dillon - 25.550
- Harrison Burton - 25.050
- Erik Jones - 24.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 24.100
- Ryan Preece - 23.100
- Carson Hocevar - 22.350
- Aric Almirola - 20.000
- Joey Logano - 19.800
- Justin Haley - 18.500
- Chase Briscoe - 17.300
- Michael McDowell - 15.650
- Daniel Suarez - 14.750
- Alex Bowman - 13.800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300
- Kevin Harvick - 9.500
- Kyle Busch - 24.200
- Ryan Blaney - 19.500
- Kyle Larson - 18.450
- Tyler Reddick - 17.200
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.700
- Chase Elliott - 11.050
- Chris Buescher - 9.100
- Bubba Wallace - 8.200
- Brad Keselowski - 6.850
- Christopher Bell - 5.500
- Ross Chastain - 4.450
- Denny Hamlin - 3.650
- William Byron - 1.150
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.