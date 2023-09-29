NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 29, 2023 19:00 IST
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

The Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 this weekend. The fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest NASCAR oval on the schedule with 2.66-mile-long total length. It opened in 1969 and features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Talladega Superspeedway will also host the Truck Series this weekend.

The YellaWood 500 will consist of 38 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting order for YellaWood 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Truck Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and William Byron running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 YellaWood 500:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Chandler Smith - 40.650
  2. Riley Herbst - 39.950
  3. JJ Yeley - 37.400
  4. Brennan Poole - 36.300
  5. Austin Dillon - 32.500
  6. Todd Gilliland - 32.200
  7. BJ McLeod - 28.850
  8. Corey LaJoie - 27.550
  9. Austin Cindric - 26.500
  10. Ty Gibbs - 25.850
  11. Ty Dillon - 25.550
  12. Harrison Burton - 25.050
  13. Erik Jones - 24.700
  14. AJ Allmendinger - 24.100
  15. Ryan Preece - 23.100
  16. Carson Hocevar - 22.350
  17. Aric Almirola - 20.000
  18. Joey Logano - 19.800
  19. Justin Haley - 18.500
  20. Chase Briscoe - 17.300
  21. Michael McDowell - 15.650
  22. Daniel Suarez - 14.750
  23. Alex Bowman - 13.800
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300
  25. Kevin Harvick - 9.500
  26. Kyle Busch - 24.200
  27. Ryan Blaney - 19.500
  28. Kyle Larson - 18.450
  29. Tyler Reddick - 17.200
  30. Martin Truex Jr - 13.700
  31. Chase Elliott - 11.050
  32. Chris Buescher - 9.100
  33. Bubba Wallace - 8.200
  34. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  35. Christopher Bell - 5.500
  36. Ross Chastain - 4.450
  37. Denny Hamlin - 3.650
  38. William Byron - 1.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.

