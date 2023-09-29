NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 this weekend. The fifth playoff race of the season kicks off at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 1, in a 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Lincoln, Alabama, the Talladega Superspeedway boasts the longest NASCAR oval on the schedule with 2.66-mile-long total length. It opened in 1969 and features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the Talladega Superspeedway will also host the Truck Series this weekend.

The YellaWood 500 will consist of 38 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting order for YellaWood 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Truck Series races this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Chandler Smith running the first lap and William Byron running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the 2023 YellaWood 500:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Chandler Smith - 40.650 Riley Herbst - 39.950 JJ Yeley - 37.400 Brennan Poole - 36.300 Austin Dillon - 32.500 Todd Gilliland - 32.200 BJ McLeod - 28.850 Corey LaJoie - 27.550 Austin Cindric - 26.500 Ty Gibbs - 25.850 Ty Dillon - 25.550 Harrison Burton - 25.050 Erik Jones - 24.700 AJ Allmendinger - 24.100 Ryan Preece - 23.100 Carson Hocevar - 22.350 Aric Almirola - 20.000 Joey Logano - 19.800 Justin Haley - 18.500 Chase Briscoe - 17.300 Michael McDowell - 15.650 Daniel Suarez - 14.750 Alex Bowman - 13.800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.300 Kevin Harvick - 9.500 Kyle Busch - 24.200 Ryan Blaney - 19.500 Kyle Larson - 18.450 Tyler Reddick - 17.200 Martin Truex Jr - 13.700 Chase Elliott - 11.050 Chris Buescher - 9.100 Bubba Wallace - 8.200 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Christopher Bell - 5.500 Ross Chastain - 4.450 Denny Hamlin - 3.650 William Byron - 1.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend live on NBC and MRN.