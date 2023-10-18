NASCAR 2023: Where to watch 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway qualifying - Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the Homestead-Miami Speedway to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 4EVER 400.

This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.5-mile-long oval track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since it started.

An eventful weekend in Las Vegas saw Kyle Larson clinching his fourth win of the season to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope up with the challenges posed by the 4EVER 400 Homestead, Florida.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start the race on Sunday, October 22, and compete for 267 laps in 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, October 22, to determine the starting lineup for the eighth playoff race of the season. The driver with the fastest qualifying time will start from pole.

The rest of the grid for the 4EVER 400 will be determined according to the qualifying times.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, won last year’s 4EVER 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR 4EVER 400 qualifying races at Homestead-Miami Speedway

See here for the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

9:05 am ET: 4EVER 400 practice race

9:50 am ET: 4EVER 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race for Homestead weekend will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and MRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the 4EVER 400?

After earning a win last week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson secured the top position in the Cup Series points table. He has accumulated 4,084 points, four wins and 14 top-five finishes.

His teammate William Byron is second with 4,077 points. Martin Truex Jr. (4,070 points), Denny Hamlin (4,070 points) and Christopher Bell (4,068 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to watch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.