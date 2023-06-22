NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway qualifying? Time, TV schedule & live stream

2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Sonoma Raceway Road Course to D-shaped oval Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.33-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Sonoma, where Martin Truex Jr. won his second race of the season after taking the lead from Chase Elliot in the closing miles at Sonoma Raceway. It will now be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Nashville Superspeedway in Ally 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (June 25) and compete for 300 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (June 24) to determine the starting lineup for the 17th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Ally 400 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying time.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Ally 400. Elliott will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his first win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Ally 400 qualifying race at Nashville Superspeedway

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 23, 2023

6:30 pm ET: Ally 400 practice race

Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:00 pm ET: Ally 400 qualifying race

Both the practice and qualifying sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Ally 400?

After securing the victory at Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. secured the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 525 points with two wins and five top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 512 points.

Ryan Blaney (501 points), Ross Chastain (501 points), and Kevin Harvick (500 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

