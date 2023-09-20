NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway to the intermediate Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.5-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the third time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Bristol, where Denny Hamlin clinched his third win of the season and advanced into the Round of 12.

It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Texas.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are ready to start the race on Sunday, September 24, and compete for 267 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, September 23, to determine the starting lineup for the fourth playoff race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, won last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 qualifying race at Texas Motor Speedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

12:35 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 practice race

1:20 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

After finishing P9 at Bristol Motor Speedway, William Byron gained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 3036 points, five wins, and 10 top-five finishes. Regular season winner Martin Truex Jr. is placed second with 3036 points.

Denny Hamlin (3032 points), Kyle Larson (3023 points), and Chris Buescher (3021 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.