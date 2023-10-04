NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the longest track on the schedule of Talladega Superspeedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400.

This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.28-mile-long road course will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since its debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Alabama, where Ryan Blaney clinched his second win of the season to advance to the Round of 8. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope up with the challenges posed by the Bank of America Roval 400 in Concord, North Carolina.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start the race on Sunday, October 8, and compete for 109 laps in 248.52 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, October 7, to determine the starting lineup for the sixth playoff race of the season. The driver with the fastest qualifying time will start from pole.

The rest of the grid for the Bank of America Roval 400 will be determined according to the qualifying times.

Christopher Bell, the driver of the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here're the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Saturday, October 7, 2023

12 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400 practice race

1 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and PRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400?

After finishing P2 last week at the Talladega Superspeedway, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 3136 points, six wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is second with 3108 points. Christiopher Bell (3080 points), Ryan Blaney (3078 points) and Chris Buescher (3077 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.