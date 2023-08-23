NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will be held at the Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 pm ET on Saturday (August 26) and can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session which will begin at 5:05 pm ET on Friday (August 25) and can be viewed live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s event will see 39 drivers competing for over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway in a 400-mile race. The track features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR has seen 14 different and six drivers with more than two wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (five wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (two wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 25 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, August 26, 2023

7 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400

The 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will air on NBC and MRN at 7 pm ET. Live streaming for the 26th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Daytona Beach, Florida, including qualifying, will be telecast live on USA and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Daytona International Speedway this coming weekend.