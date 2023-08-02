NASCAR 2023: Where to watch FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the D-shaped short track of Richmond Raceway to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the two-mile-long D-shaped track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Richmond, where Chris Buescher won his first race of the season at the 0.75-mile-long track. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Michigan International Speedway in FireKeepers Casino 400.

A total of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (August 6) and compete for 200 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (August 5) to determine the starting lineup for the 23rd race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for FireKeepers Casino 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Kevin Harvick, the driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400. Harvick needs a victory in the remaining four races to advance into the playoff season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying race at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway:

Saturday, August 5, 2023

12:35 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400 practice race

1:20 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400?

After finishing P7 last week at Richmond Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 744 points, three wins, and eight top-five finishes. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin currently sits in second place with 705 points.

William Byron (701 points), Christopher Bell (653 points), and Kyle Busch (648 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.