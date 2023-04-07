NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race, which will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 9) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and PRN.

The venue will host its 123rd race in the series' history and the second short track race of the 2023 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday (April 8) and can be enjoyed on FS2.

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for 250 laps on the 0.533-mile short track, resulting in a 133.25-mile race. It will feature 22-24 degrees of banking at turns and nine degrees in the straights, causing drivers to face unique challenges in it.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Food City Dirt Race and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen six different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Larson - in their first seven races this season, with Byron having two wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Where to watch NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Sunday, April 9, 2023

7:00 pm ET: Food City Dirt Race

The 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the eighth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Food City Dirt Race. As a result, all the action in Bristol, Tennessee, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1, FS2 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX and PRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling weekend in Bristol.

When the green flag drops on Sunday, all the drivers will be hungry to win.

Poll : 0 votes