NASCAR 2023: Where to watch HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the oval New Hampshire Motor Speedway to triangle shaped Pocono Raceway for the HighPoint.com 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.5-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in New Hampshire, where Martin Truex Jr. won his third race of the season in a dominating fashion at the 1.058-mile-long track. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Pocono Raceway in HighPoint.com 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (July 23) and compete for 160 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (July 22) to determine the starting lineup for the 21st race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for HighPoint.com 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s HighPoint.com 400 at the Trick Triangle. He will be looking to mount a successful title defense to advance into the playoff season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 qualifying race at Pocono Raceway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

2:35 pm ET: HighPoint.com 400 practice race

3:20 pm ET: HighPoint.com 400 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the HighPoint.com 400?

After clinching his third win of the season last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Truex Jr. regained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 667 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron currently sits in second place with 650 points.

Christopher Bell (605 points), Denny Hamlin (601 points), and Kyle Busch (593 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Pocono Raceway.